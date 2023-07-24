On Friday, July 14, the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation Alumni & Friends Network hosted its highly anticipated alumni golf outing, bringing together graduates from various generations for a day of friendly competition and camaraderie.

The event took place at Bent Tree Golf Course, attracting golf enthusiasts of all skill levels. The outing proved a success, not only in fostering lasting connections among alumni but also in generating just over $21,000 to support the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation annual grants program.

"I'm thrilled to see such an incredible turnout of alumni for this event," Chris LaFerla, executive director of the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, said in a news release. "It's heartwarming to witness the unwavering support our graduates have for their alma mater and their eagerness to make a difference in the lives of current students and teachers. The funds raised from the golf outing will enable us to provide classroom grants for teachers, support students in need of emergency assistance and so much more."

The scramble featured teams designated to represent Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson high schools. At the conclusion of the tournament, scores were tallied and Abraham Lincoln High School was announced the winner.

The outing not only encouraged friendly competition, but also showcased the collective strength of the Council Bluffs Community School District alumni.

The mission of the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation’s is to provide financial resources and support to benefit the children, families and staff of the Council Bluffs Community School District. For more information or to make a donation, visit cbsf.org or call the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation at 712-322-8800.