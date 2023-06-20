Eat some pizza to help Alzheimer's Association

CountryHouse Residence is promoting a community fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Assocation in recognition of Wednesday as the summer solstice.

The Longest Day fundraiser will be held June 21 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Lansky's Pizza, 1131 N. Broadway, where 15% of sales will benefit the the organization. Cash and check donations to the Alzheimer's Association will also be accepted.

CountryHouse exclusively provides memory care with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Find more at countryhouse.net.