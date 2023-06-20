The City of Council Bluffs is showing its support for Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month in June by illuminating the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Friday, June 23.
The city is also illuminating Pearl Street Park throughout June, according to a news release from the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter.
People are also reading…
More than 6.7 million Americans live with Alzheimer's disease, a progressive, irreversible neurological disorder and the most common form of dementia. Most of them are older than 65, but Alzheimer's can strike at earlier ages.
Symptoms may include memory loss, impairment of judgment, disorientation, personality change, difficulty in learning and loss of language skills. Alzheimer’s disease is defined by specific changes in the brain that occur before symptoms appear.
"As the size of the U.S. population age 65 and older continues to grow, so too will the number and proportion of Americans with Alzheimer’s or other dementias," the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter said in a release. "By 2050, the number of seniors aged 65 and older with Alzheimer’s is projected to double to nearly 13 million."
There is no cure of Alzheimer's, but two treatments were recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to slow down the progression of the disease when taken in its early stages. Other promising treatments remain on the horizon after decades without options.
During Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging people who are experiencing cognitive issues to schedule an appointment with their doctor.
An early diagnosis of Alzheimer's could offer the opportunity to participate in clinical trails, a chance to make lifestyle changes to preserve cognitive function, a reduction in anxieties related to symptoms, more time to plan, more opportunities to maximize time with family and potential cost savings for medical and long-term care.
The Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter has local care and support resources to help Council Bluffs and metro area families facing the disease. Find out about local education programs, support groups, events and volunteer opportunities at alz.org/Iowa or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900.