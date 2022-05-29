American Legion, Kanesville Riders Honor Guards do honors at funerals

No veteran should be buried without military honors.

That’s the mission of the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard, according to the group’s Facebook page, and it’s also federal law — that is, if the family requests them — according to the Department of Veterans Affairs website.

A funeral military honors ceremony must include a uniformed detail of at least two people, the playing of “Taps” and the folding and presentation of the U.S. flag, according to the Military One Source website. Traditionally, it also includes a color guard and a rifle volley.

Both the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard and the American Legion Honor Guard perform military honors at area funerals for veterans.

Despite the name, Kanesville Riders Honor Guard is “not about motorcycles,” Vice President Keith Confer said.

“You don’t have to be a motorcycle rider,” he said. “You don’t even have to be a veteran — I’m not a veteran. The purpose of what we do is military honors for the (deceased).”

The group has about 30 members, who participate as they are able, Confer said.

The group has performed military rites at hundreds of funerals, but Confer wasn’t sure how many it has done this year. The honors are important to veterans’ families and meaningful for members of the Honor Guard, he said.

“We donate our time, just because we feel that it’s needed,” he said. “It’s our way of giving back.”

The group is currently performing rites at a lot of funerals at Omaha National Cemetery. It is able to do that because it is trained and sanctioned by the Department of Defense, Confer said.

Once in a while, the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard also performs other ceremonial functions such as escorts and flag raising and folding. The unit also has counselors available to meet with veterans and first responders at no charge, he said. Members help veterans’ families with home repairs or making their homes more accessible.

“We’ve got a few of those coming up,” Confer said.

The American Legion Honor Guard performs military honors at funerals, as well as ceremonial duties at some community events, according to Brad Powell, captain of the group. Although it bears the American Legion name, the group’s 23 members include veterans from the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America and Disabled American Veterans, as well as the Legion.

The group has performed military honors at 42 funerals so far this year, he said, and has done many at Omaha National Cemetery.

“We’ve done them everywhere — at family residences, cemeteries and mortuaries,” Powell said.

The American Legion Honor Guard traditionally participates in Memorial Day Ceremonies at Walnut Hill Cemetery, the Kinsman Monument at Fairview Cemetery and the World War I Memorial at Thomas Jefferson High School. Members also visit veterans in retirement homes and donate food to the Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs food pantry and flags to organizations.

In 2018, the American Legion Honor Guard was chosen to raise a new flag at the Iowa Supreme Court building in Des Moines.

The American Legion Honor Guard will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony at 9 a.m. at Veterans Circle at Walnut Hill Cemetery (just uphill from the reception hall), followed by a ceremony at the Kinsman Monument at Fairview Cemetery, followed by one at Thomas Jefferson.

