Saturday, April 29 has been designated as American Legion Rainbow Post 2 Family Day by official proclamation of Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh.

The organization and its affiliates will hold an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the American Legion Post at 716 S. Fourth St. in Council Bluffs.

Members of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and Legion Riders will be there, as well as representatives from Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs, according to Corinne “Corky” Floyd. Visitors will be welcome to ask questions about the Legion or about becoming a member.

“We want everybody to come and check us out and feel comfortable,” she said. “We just want to make sure we’re being … a good support system.”

Floyd wants veterans who may be dealing with stress to feel comfortable talking to members of the group — privately, if desired.

Light refreshments will be offered, as well as a $100 cash door prize, Floyd said. In addition, there will be freebies for children.

The mayoral proclamation states as follows:

“Whereas, we recognize and honor all military families who support our Armed Forces as they protect our State and Nation from harm; and

Whereas, the dedication and strength of military families during a sustained high operational tempo, increased deployment and long separations is an inspiration to us all; and

Whereas, we are here to “Be the One” and to destigmatize the courageous decision to seek mental wellness and to let the survivors of all wars know that we are here to support them in all aspects of their life; and

Whereas, we will continue to educate, be a resource for all entities and provide and serve designated charities in the guidelines of the American Legion for our community; and

Whereas, the last Saturday of April is for family celebrations, it is a time to honor our military families by recognizing their sacrifices and celebrating their successes;

Now, therefore, I, Matthew J. Walsh, mayor of the City of Council Bluffs, Iowa do hereby proclaim April 29, 2023 as American Legion Rainbow Post 2 Family Day in the City of Council Bluffs, Iowa and encourage residents to recognize the importance of honoring those that have worn our nation’s uniform and continue to wear the uniform, including Sons of The American members and the American Legion Auxiliary.”