American Legion to hold flag retirement ceremony

American Legion Rainbow Post No. 2 will hold a flag retirement ceremony for dilapidated flags turned in this year.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. Aug. 1 at Council Bluffs Fire Station No. 5, 3405 S. 11th St.

Leaders from various levels will go through the formal ceremony, then begin placing the flags on a fire that will be ignited ahead of time, according to member Brad Powell.

Local residents with flags that have deteriorated are welcome to drop them off at the Legion Hall at 716 S. Fourth St. to be burned at the event.

