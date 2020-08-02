You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Legion to hold flag retirement ceremony
0 comments

American Legion to hold flag retirement ceremony

Only $3 for 13 weeks
20200618_new_weather_2.jpg

Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

An American flag at Iowa Western Community College is illuminated by the sun on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

American Legion Rainbow Post No. 2 will hold a flag retirement ceremony for dilapidated flags turned in this year.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. Aug. 1 at Council Bluffs Fire Station No. 5, 3405 S. 11th St.

Leaders from various levels will go through the formal ceremony, then begin placing the flags on a fire that will be ignited ahead of time, according to member Brad Powell.

Local residents with flags that have deteriorated are welcome to drop them off at the Legion Hall at 716 S. Fourth St. to be burned at the event.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News