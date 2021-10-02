American Red Cross: Fall blood levels lowest since 2015

The American Red Cross is experiencing an “emergency blood and platelet shortage,” with less than a day’s supply of some blood types, according to a press release from the organization.
Officials say blood supplies are at their lowest post-summer levels since 2015.
Blood donor turnout has fallen to its lowest level of the year, partly because of the surge in COVID-19 cases brought on by the Delta variant, the press release stated. As cases spiked In August, blood donor participation decreased by about 10%, but blood product distributions to hospitals have remained strong, significantly outpacing blood donations in recent weeks.
The supply of O positive and O negative blood — the types most needed by hospitals — dropped to less than a half-day supply at times over the past month, well below the ideal five-day supply.
“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood and platelets is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”
To make an appointment to donate, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). To save time during your visit, complete a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online earlier in the day from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Upcoming southwest Iowa blood collections include the following:
Cass CountyOct. 12 — 12-5:30 p.m., Community Center, 805 Main St., Anita
Harrison CountyOct. 6 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Boyer Valley High School, 1102 Iowa Ave., Dunlap
Oct 14 — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Missouri Valley High School, 605 E. Lincoln Highway
Mills CountyOct. 8 — 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Glenwood High School, 504 E. Sharp St., Glenwood
Montgomery CountyOct. 15 — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Red Oak High School Auditorium, 2011 N. Eighth St., Red Oak
Pottawattamie CountyCouncil BluffsOct. 4 — 12-6 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive
Oct. 5 — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Kanesville Alternative Learning Center, 207 Scott St.
Oct. 10 — 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church Parish Center, 3304 Third Ave.
Oct. 11 — 12:30-6 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive
Oct. 13 — 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Iowa Western Community College, 2700 College Road
Oct. 15 — 8 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Thomas Jefferson High School, 2501 W. Broadway