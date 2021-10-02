American Red Cross: Fall blood levels lowest since 2015

The American Red Cross is experiencing an “emergency blood and platelet shortage,” with less than a day’s supply of some blood types, according to a press release from the organization.

Officials say blood supplies are at their lowest post-summer levels since 2015.

Blood donor turnout has fallen to its lowest level of the year, partly because of the surge in COVID-19 cases brought on by the Delta variant, the press release stated. As cases spiked In August, blood donor participation decreased by about 10%, but blood product distributions to hospitals have remained strong, significantly outpacing blood donations in recent weeks.

The supply of O positive and O negative blood — the types most needed by hospitals — dropped to less than a half-day supply at times over the past month, well below the ideal five-day supply.

“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood and platelets is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”