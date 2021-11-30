American Red Cross seeks blood donations, financial support

Besides collecting blood for life-giving transfusions, the American Red Cross responds to disasters and global conflict, according to the agency.

The Red Cross urges people to visit redcross.org on Giving Tuesday today or during the holidays to make a financial contribution or an appointment to give blood or platelets. Individuals can also learn about volunteer opportunities in their area and give back in honor of American Red Cross founder Clara Barton, whose 200th birthday will be commemorated on Dec. 25.

This year has been one of the nation’s most active years for severe weather, which battered many communities still reeling from last year’s disasters — a sign that climate-driven disasters are compounding the financial hardships of the pandemic, Red Cross officials said in a release. For thousands of people in need, the Red Cross launched a new major relief effort every 11 days to provide refuge, food and care. Families displaced by a disaster in the U.S. spent an average of almost 30 days in a Red Cross-supported emergency shelter. These extended stays were largely due to a lack of savings and community housing shortages.