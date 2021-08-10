American Red Cross seeks disaster volunteers, blood donors

The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers and blood donors for what is expected to be an active disaster season.

“We’re preparing for another extremely busy disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice,” said Jill Orton, region executive of the American Red Cross of Nebraska-Iowa, in a press release. “This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the severe drought and dry woodlands across the West. And experts are predicting we could see 10 or more hurricanes in the upcoming weeks.

“Additionally, we need to ensure we can continue to respond to disasters locally, such as home fires or severe storms,” she said.

The Red Cross needs new volunteers to support disaster shelters, the press release stated. Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters.