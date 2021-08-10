 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Red Cross seeks disaster volunteers, blood donors
0 comments
featured

American Red Cross seeks disaster volunteers, blood donors

{{featured_button_text}}

The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers and blood donors for what is expected to be an active disaster season.

“We’re preparing for another extremely busy disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice,” said Jill Orton, region executive of the American Red Cross of Nebraska-Iowa, in a press release. “This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the severe drought and dry woodlands across the West. And experts are predicting we could see 10 or more hurricanes in the upcoming weeks.

“Additionally, we need to ensure we can continue to respond to disasters locally, such as home fires or severe storms,” she said.

The Red Cross needs new volunteers to support disaster shelters, the press release stated. Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters.

The Red Cross also needs volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurses and licensed practical nurses/licensed vocational nurses). Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. We have both associate and supervisory level opportunities available. These positions may be appropriate for an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with a current and unencumbered license.

After most disasters this year, the Red Cross plans to open group shelters, the press release stated. However, in some communities, hotels may be more appropriate if the risk of COVID-19, including the Delta variant, is particularly high. The Red Cross will also continue many of the safety precautions implemented in 2020, including masks, health screenings, enhanced cleaning procedures and encouraging social distancing.

Local Disaster Action Teams provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing. The Red Cross is looking for people who are team-oriented and want to help their neighbors.

In Nebraska last year, the Red Cross provided immediate emergency assistance to 489 households after 305 home fires and other disasters.

Those who want to make a difference and would like to help their community or other communities if a disaster occurs are encouraged to visit redcross.org/volunteer.

Wildfires, record-breaking heat and a busy hurricane season can also affect the nation’s blood supply. Eligible donors can help by making an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-8000-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you, those who donate in August will get a free four-month special offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in southwest Iowa include the following:

Cass County

Aug. 23 — 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Cass County Community Center, 805 W. 10th St., Atlantic

Fremont County

Aug. 19 — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sidney United Faith Church, 1975 Highway 275, Sidney

Aug. 23 — 12-6 p.m., Grape Community Hospital, 2959 Highway 275, Hamburg

Aug. 30 — 12-6 p.m., Fremont-Mills High School, 1114 Highway 275, Tabor

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Harrison County

Aug. 26 — 12-6 p.m., Woodbine High School, 501 Weare St., Woodbine

Montgomery County

Aug. 23 — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Montgomery County Hospital, 2301 Eastern Ave., Red Oak

Page County

Aug. 18 — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Essex City Hall, 412 Iowa Ave., Essex

Aug. 23 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Shenandoah Medical Center, 300 Pershing Ave., Shenandoah

Aug. 23 — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 701 S. Fremont St., Highway 59, Shenandoah

Pottawattamie County

Friday — Noon-6 p.m., Council Bluffs Firefighters Local 15 Union Hall, 1827 S. Eighth St., Council Bluffs

Aug. 19 — 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, 933 E. Pierce St., Council Bluffs

Aug. 20 — 6:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, 2202 River Road, Council Bluffs

Aug. 20 — 12:30-6:30 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, 2202 River Road, Council Bluffs

Aug. 25 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, 2501 Bass Pro Drive, Council Bluffs

Aug. 28 — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Crescent Elementary School, 401 E. Welch St., Crescent

Aug. 21 — 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Shelby Community Building, 500 East St., Shelby

Shelby County

Aug. 24 — 12-6 p.m., Portsmouth Community Hall, 502 Fourth St.

Aug. 30 — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Myrtue Medical Center, 1213 Garfield Ave., Harlan

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert