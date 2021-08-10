American Red Cross seeks disaster volunteers, blood donors

The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers and blood donors for what is expected to be an active disaster season.
“We’re preparing for another extremely busy disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice,” said Jill Orton, region executive of the American Red Cross of Nebraska-Iowa, in a press release. “This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the severe drought and dry woodlands across the West. And experts are predicting we could see 10 or more hurricanes in the upcoming weeks.
“Additionally, we need to ensure we can continue to respond to disasters locally, such as home fires or severe storms,” she said.
The Red Cross needs new volunteers to support disaster shelters, the press release stated. Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters.
The Red Cross also needs volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurses and licensed practical nurses/licensed vocational nurses). Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. We have both associate and supervisory level opportunities available. These positions may be appropriate for an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with a current and unencumbered license.
After most disasters this year, the Red Cross plans to open group shelters, the press release stated. However, in some communities, hotels may be more appropriate if the risk of COVID-19, including the Delta variant, is particularly high. The Red Cross will also continue many of the safety precautions implemented in 2020, including masks, health screenings, enhanced cleaning procedures and encouraging social distancing.
Local Disaster Action Teams provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing. The Red Cross is looking for people who are team-oriented and want to help their neighbors.
In Nebraska last year, the Red Cross provided immediate emergency assistance to 489 households after 305 home fires and other disasters.
Those who want to make a difference and would like to help their community or other communities if a disaster occurs are encouraged to visit redcross.org/volunteer.
Wildfires, record-breaking heat and a busy hurricane season can also affect the nation’s blood supply. Eligible donors can help by making an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-8000-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, those who donate in August will get a free four-month special offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in southwest Iowa include the following:
Cass County
Aug. 23 — 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Cass County Community Center, 805 W. 10th St., Atlantic
Fremont County
Aug. 19 — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sidney United Faith Church, 1975 Highway 275, Sidney
Aug. 23 — 12-6 p.m., Grape Community Hospital, 2959 Highway 275, Hamburg
Aug. 30 — 12-6 p.m., Fremont-Mills High School, 1114 Highway 275, Tabor
Harrison County
Aug. 26 — 12-6 p.m., Woodbine High School, 501 Weare St., Woodbine
Montgomery County
Aug. 23 — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Montgomery County Hospital, 2301 Eastern Ave., Red Oak
Page County
Aug. 18 — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Essex City Hall, 412 Iowa Ave., Essex
Aug. 23 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Shenandoah Medical Center, 300 Pershing Ave., Shenandoah
Aug. 23 — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 701 S. Fremont St., Highway 59, Shenandoah
Pottawattamie County
Friday — Noon-6 p.m., Council Bluffs Firefighters Local 15 Union Hall, 1827 S. Eighth St., Council Bluffs
Aug. 19 — 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, 933 E. Pierce St., Council Bluffs
Aug. 20 — 6:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, 2202 River Road, Council Bluffs
Aug. 20 — 12:30-6:30 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, 2202 River Road, Council Bluffs
Aug. 25 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, 2501 Bass Pro Drive, Council Bluffs
Aug. 28 — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Crescent Elementary School, 401 E. Welch St., Crescent
Aug. 21 — 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Shelby Community Building, 500 East St., Shelby
Shelby County
Aug. 24 — 12-6 p.m., Portsmouth Community Hall, 502 Fourth St.
Aug. 30 — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Myrtue Medical Center, 1213 Garfield Ave., Harlan