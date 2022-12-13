American Red Cross urges people to donate blood for holiday season

The American Red Cross is asking people to consider donating blood before they become occupied with holiday travel and festivities.

As an incentive, the Red Cross will reward those who donate through Dec. 15 with a $10 Amazon gift card, thanks to Amazon. Those who give from Dec. 16 through Jan. 2 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

During the holiday season, travel, seasonal illness and weather can disrupt the ability of the Red Cross to collect enough blood for patients across the country, according to a press release from the organization.

Travel — According to a recent study, nearly half of Americans plan to travel over the holidays this year, which may negatively impact the blood supply, if fewer people donate.

Seasonal illness — The U.S. is seeing a rise in respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV, which can decrease the availability of healthy donors.

Weather — Parts of the country have already seen storms bring several feet of snow this year. Winter weather often leads to hazardous road conditions, cancellation of blood drives and conditions too dangerous for donors to venture out to give.

It’s important for donors — especially type O blood donors and platelet donors — to give now to ensure hospitals have the blood they need through the end of the year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Below are upcoming blood collections scheduled for the Council Bluffs area:

Cass

Dec. 22 — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Cass County Memorial Hospital, 1501 E. 10th St., Atlantic

Fremont

Dec. 21 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sidney United Faith Church, 1975 U.S. Highway 275, Sidney

Harrison

Dec. 22 — noon to 6 p.m., Rand Community Center, 100 S. Fourth St., Missouri Valley

Pottawattamie

Dec. 13 — noon to 6 p.m., Green Hills Area Education Agency, 24997 Hwy 92, Council Bluffs

Dec. 23 — 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Eagles Landing, 7005 N. Chestnut St., Avoca

Dec. 19 — 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, 2202 River Road, Council Bluffs

Dec. 22 — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, 149 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs

Dec. 23 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, 2501 Bass Pro Drive, Council Bluffs

Dec. 29 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs

Dec. 30 — noon to 6 p.m., New Horizon Presyberian Church

Dec. 31 — 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Charles E. Lakin YMCA, 235 Harmony St., Council Bluffs