American Red Cross warns of 'severe blood shortage'

The American Red Cross is asking experienced and first-time donors to take the time between summer activities to give blood or platelets to help address what it has described as a “severe blood shortage” that is affecting blood product availability across the country. Those available are urged to make appointments immediately to ensure that hospitals have an adequate supply for the Fourth of July weekend and beyond.

“Right now, the Red Cross is working around the clock to provide blood products to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and transplants,” a press release from the organization stated.

“As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.”

Summer is typically a time when blood donations decline, but the problem has been magnified this year as many Americans receive their vaccinations and resume summer activities after more than a year of limited interactions and travel, according to the Red Cross.

“The need for blood doesn’t take a holiday break – patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions,” the press release stated. “Donors are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care.”