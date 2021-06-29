American Red Cross warns of 'severe blood shortage'

The American Red Cross is asking experienced and first-time donors to take the time between summer activities to give blood or platelets to help address what it has described as a “severe blood shortage” that is affecting blood product availability across the country. Those available are urged to make appointments immediately to ensure that hospitals have an adequate supply for the Fourth of July weekend and beyond.
“Right now, the Red Cross is working around the clock to provide blood products to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and transplants,” a press release from the organization stated.
“As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.”
Summer is typically a time when blood donations decline, but the problem has been magnified this year as many Americans receive their vaccinations and resume summer activities after more than a year of limited interactions and travel, according to the Red Cross.
“The need for blood doesn’t take a holiday break – patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions,” the press release stated. “Donors are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care.”
To make an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, everyone who donates from July 1 to 6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat (while supplies last). Those who donate from July 7 to 31 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year. (For terms and conditions, visit rcblood.org/fuel).
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in southwest Iowa include the following:
Cass County
July 8 – 12-6 p.m., Atlantic YMCA, 1100 Maple St., Atlantic
July 13 – 12-5:30 p.m., Lewis Community Center, 400 W. Main St., Lewis
Fremont County
June 30 – 12-6 p.m., Fremont-Mills High School, 1114 Highway 275, Tabor
Harrison County
July 14 – 12-6 p.m., Community Center, 108 W. Fourth St., Logan
Montgomery County
July 9 – 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Red Oak YMCA, 101 E. Cherry St., Red Oak
Page County
July 6 – 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 200 Church St., Shenandoah
Pottawattamie County
July 1 – 8 a.m.-3 p.m., NP Dodge Real Estate, 1032 Woodbury Ave., Council Bluffs
July 1 – 12:30-6:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, 2501 Bass Pro Drive, Council Bluffs
July 3 – 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, 2501 Bass Pro Drive, Council Bluffs
July 15 – 1-6 p.m., Neola Community Center, 110 Fourth St., Neola
Safety protocols: The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance.
Unvaccinated individuals are still required to wear masks and socially distance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.