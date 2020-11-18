Ameristar thanks veterans with $6,300 donation to VA

Ameristar Casino-Hotel on Tuesday presented a $6,300 donation to Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs.

The money was raised through Ameristar patrons who put unwanted change tickets or chips in a donation box on the casino floor, according to Heather Davis, vice president of human resources.

“The donation box supports a new charity every quarter,” Davis said. “We’ve been doing this for one year and, to date, have raised $20,800 for four charities: Midlands Humane Society, Southwest Iowa Women’s Fund, CHI Mercy Hospital and Veterans Affairs. The next charity partner is Pottawattamie County Community Foundation.”

The VA department was the charity for September, October and November, Davis said.

“We picked the Veterans Affairs as a way to thank those that have served as a tie-in to Veterans Day,” she said.

The money will help VA help veterans, according to Director Nick Jedlicka.

“It will be used to meet the needs of veterans in the county,” he said.

Specific plans have not been developed yet, Jedlicka said. The Veterans Affairs Commission has mentioned giving away a Christmas dinner to a veteran or a dinner and some toys to a veteran’s family, he said.