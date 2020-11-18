Ameristar thanks veterans with $6,300 donation to VA

Ameristar Casino-Hotel on Tuesday presented a $6,300 donation to Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs.
The money was raised through Ameristar patrons who put unwanted change tickets or chips in a donation box on the casino floor, according to Heather Davis, vice president of human resources.
“The donation box supports a new charity every quarter,” Davis said. “We’ve been doing this for one year and, to date, have raised $20,800 for four charities: Midlands Humane Society, Southwest Iowa Women’s Fund, CHI Mercy Hospital and Veterans Affairs. The next charity partner is Pottawattamie County Community Foundation.”
The VA department was the charity for September, October and November, Davis said.
“We picked the Veterans Affairs as a way to thank those that have served as a tie-in to Veterans Day,” she said.
The money will help VA help veterans, according to Director Nick Jedlicka.
Support Local Journalism
“It will be used to meet the needs of veterans in the county,” he said.
Specific plans have not been developed yet, Jedlicka said. The Veterans Affairs Commission has mentioned giving away a Christmas dinner to a veteran or a dinner and some toys to a veteran’s family, he said.
“The commission right now is really focused on finding out what the needs of the veterans are in the county,” he said.
The commission is looking for a firm to survey local veterans and determine the biggest needs, Jedlicka said.
“We’re in the beginning stages of that,” he said.
Jedlicka thinks the survey will probably be mailed out to known veterans in the county and also posted on the county’s website or social media pages to reach additional veterans.
“We want to try to get it out to as many vets as we can,” he said. “We’re trying to find the vets we don’t know about so we can get them in here and get them their benefits.”
The VA has estimated that there are more than 7,000 veterans living in Pottawattamie County, he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.