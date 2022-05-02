AMP for Neighborhoods applications for 2022 projects being accepted

For the second year in a row, three local entities -- The 712 Initiative, Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs and TS Bank -- have partnered on a program called AMP for Neighborhoods, which helps Council Bluffs homeowners needing exterior home improvements. Thanks to an anonymous donor, the program will continue for 2022, according to a joint press release.

"We are so grateful to the anonymous donor for continuing this program to support Council Bluffs homeowners,” said Sheryl Garst, CEO of The 712 Initiative, said in the release. “We encourage all Council Bluffs citizens to be on the lookout for neighbors that might need a helping hand.”

AMP focuses on individual homeowner projects, along with neighborhood block initiatives. The AMP program also assists the Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs home repair program where, after assessment, Habitat’s construction crew may make arrangement for repairs.

In addition to the $253,887 of donated funds in 2021, the program has been successful in leveraging donations for labor and materials from small businesses wanting to get involved, the press release stated.

In its inaugural year, over 50 applications were received in the Council Bluffs area and a total of 33 projects were selected including 31 homeowners, one neighborhood association and one request for a community wide dumpster day to be held this spring.

Nominated by a neighbor, Brandy Van Riessen is a working, single mom of three children. Between her family responsibilities and home maintenance needs, it was challenging to find time for home improvement projects and yardwork. Brandy had originally started single-handedly disassembling her deck but the projected stalled. With the financial boost from AMP, plus some additional hours from herself and volunteers, her back deck is now rebuilt and safe.

"This deck project has been the biggest blessing to me and my kids. I am so thankful," Van Riessen said. "My old deck was crumbling and unsafe for my kids. Now, we are able to have family dinners, dance parties and neighbor kids come play. This will definitely have a huge generational impact on my family and our neighbor friends.

"Everyone involved in this program was amazing to work with, professional and caring to myself and my kids," she said. "They involved us in the process, so making the deck became a memory we will have forever. Having the deck built on a foundation with Bible verses and handprints of my kids makes this deck so special to our family. The blessing of this will allow my family to create lifelong memories together as my children grow and overwhelmed with gratitude."

Individuals are encouraged to nominate themselves or a neighbor with outdoor housing repair or improvement needs. Project requests can range from painting, fencing, siding, driveways, sidewalks, windows, roofing, exterior doors and landscaping. Applications will be available May 1 through June 30, 2022. If you have any questions or want to volunteer to help, please contact Turner Morgan at tmorgan@the712initiative.org or 712-396-2467. AMP for neighborhood applications can be found at www.the712initiative.org/neighborhoods/amp-for-neighborhoods.

