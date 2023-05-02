For the third year in a row, The 712 Initiative, Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs and TS Bank have partnered on a program called AMP for Neighborhoods.

The program helps Council Bluffs homeowners who need exterior home improvements. Thanks to a generous anonymous donor, the program will continue for 2023, according to a press release from TS Bank.

Individuals are encouraged to nominate themselves or a neighbor with outdoor housing repair or improvement needs. Project requests can include such jobs as painting, fencing, roofing, siding, landscaping or installing driveways, sidewalks, windows or exterior doors. Applications will be accepted May 1 through May 31.

In addition to curb appeal projects, the AMP program also collaborates with the Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs’ home repair program. After assessment, Habitat’s construction crew may make arrangement for internal home repairs.

Since the program’s inception, AMP has assisted with over 50 homeowner projects, a press release stated. One of these homeowners is Kandi Pruett, who has experienced various hardships during the last several years. Her original home is over 100 years old, but it has been in her family for nearly 80 years, as it was her grandmother’s home. She grew up just a block away and was thrilled to inherit this house, despite the condition.

She spent lots of time at her grandmother’s home during her childhood. Now full circle, Pruett is grateful for those memories and being able to continue that legacy in the same home years later.

“It has been an undertaking being a homeowner, but I am so proud to be able to carry this on,” she said. “This has been in my family for just shy of 80 years. This program really helped me keep my home, and it’s hard to put into words my gratitude.”

Pruett works just around the corner at the gas station and loves living so close to work, her coworkers and her community, she said. She is always quick to give a friendly smile and greeting to all the regular customers.

As part of the AMP program, she received a new roof, chimney repair and new siding. This has renewed the curb appeal and salvaged further water issues.

“There were times with rain or snow, I was afraid my roof might cave,” Pruett said. “This gives me so much peace of mind.”

In addition to AMP, she also applied for the Habitat for Humanity critical repair program after encouragement from others. She has never had the means to get these critical repairs done. Between the two organizations, this home received the necessary refresh to live comfortably and help her stay in her home.

“I really don’t know where I would be without these programs,” Pruett said. “For years, I have tried to fix things on my own, and (I’m) so glad there is help like this for homeowners like me.”

In addition to the donated funds, the program has been successful in leveraging donations for labor and materials from small businesses wanting to get involved, including tree trimming, roofing, etc. Local contractors also received a boost from the AMP for neighborhoods program, as several timely projects helped sustain typical year-end lull times for construction companies.

“The AMP program has really extended beyond the brick and mortar of homes and has helped transform people’s lives,” said Kelsey Stupfell, TS Bank director of public relations. “To see revitalized neighborhoods and positively affected individual homeowners will help create a lasting impact in Council Bluffs for years to come.”

Those with questions or who want to volunteer to help should contact Cieandra Tripp at ctripp@the712initiative.org or 712-396-2472. AMP for neighborhood applications can be found at the712initiative.org/neighborhoods/amp-for-neighborhoods.