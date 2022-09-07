AMP for Neighborhoods program to provide help for 17 projects this year

The 712 Initiative, Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs and TS Bank have announced three of the home improvement or neighborhood projects that will receive help this year through the AMP for Neighborhoods program, according to a press release from TS Bank.

This year, 115 applications were received and 17 projects were selected. The remaining projects will be announced at a later date.

Funding came from several local businesses and an anonymous donor, who gave the program a big boost in its inaugural year and contributed again this year, according to Sheryl Garst, CEO of The 712 Initiative.

In addition to the donated funds, the program has been successful in leveraging donations for labor and materials from small businesses wanting to get involved, according to information on The 712 Initiative’s website.

At Wanda Knuth’s home, workers will install new doors and windows, as well as a new roof, the press release stated. She and her late husband purchased the house in 1998, and it has been the hub for her family ever since. After experiencing the loss of her husband and one of her sons and also battling breast cancer and other health issues, she considers this a blessing.

“I feel like my family is back together and feel so happy about that,” she said. “I can sense that presence and know my husband and son would have enjoyed that. Having these projects done makes me feel more comfortable. It feels like I have been given a million dollars. I’d like to die in this home.”

Knuth was nominated by her daughter-in-law and grandchildren and depicts the essence of the AMP program — neighbors nominating neighbors, building community pride and strengthening families.

“It’s been hard the last few years,” said her son, John Liddick. “This means so much to my mom and our family.”

Knuth’s home is also part of Habitat for Humanity’s home repair program. She hopes a privacy fence can be installed.

Turner Morgan, construction projects manager for 712, was touched by her story.

“It’s one thing to read about these wonderful people and their stories on an application — it’s a whole other level of cool when you meet them in person and have an opportunity to impact their lives,” he said. “Anyone who owns a home knows how much work and expense it can be. Sometimes life throws you a curve, and it is hard to tackle those projects. I am incredibly grateful to work for an organization and community members looking out for one another.”

The AMP program has also been greatly appreciated by Kandi Pruett, who has experienced various hardships in the last several years, including recently losing her son to cancer, the press release stated. Her house has been in the family for nearly 80 years, as it was her grandmother’s home. She grew up just a block away and was thrilled to inherit this house, despite its condition. She works just around the corner at the gas station and loves living so close to work and her coworkers. She is always quick to give a friendly smile and greeting to all the regular customers.

“Anything anyone can help me with I am so grateful,” she said. “I need a new roof and (am) so appreciative about that — I never expected this.”

In addition to AMP, Pruett also applied for the Habitat for Humanity critical repair program after encouragement from her coworkers. She has never had the means to get these critical repairs done. Between the two organizations, the house will receive the necessary repairs to allow her to live comfortably in her own home.

Sal Savala was encouraged by his neighbors to apply for home repairs. He has had financial strain living on one income since his wife died of breast cancer. He has been a boxing coach for 40 years, helping local youth in a positive way. He also drives a wheelchair van and ambulance for a medical transportation company.

“This is a beautiful program for people who need assistance,” he said. “I am so grateful. With some storm damage, I had a big limb damage my home and look forward to having this fixed, along with a few of my windows.”

After this year’s projects, AMP will have assisted nearly 50 households in Council Bluffs.

“AMP is a great example of effective partnerships where thought leaders, for-profit and nonprofit organizations and community members collaborate to address community needs, making a generational impact,” said TS Bank Director of Public Relations Kelsey Stupfell. “It is a powerful way to help positively transform both neighborhoods and families.”

To volunteer to help with a house project, contact Turner Morgan at tmorgan@the712initiative.org. For more information about the program, visit tsbank.com/amp and the712initiative.org/neighborhoods/amp-for-neighborhoods.