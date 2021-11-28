AMP Program for Neighborhoods to near halfway point by year's end

The AMP for Neighborhoods program has allocated almost $130,000 for 17 projects selected for funding.

The program was launched in June by TS Bank, The 712 Initiative and Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs to help homeowners and neighborhoods afford repair and improvement projects.

The partners expect to complete eight projects by the end of the year, with the remainder kicking off next spring, according to a press release from TS Bank. The rest of the $253,887 in funds will be used by the end of 2022 and will help a total of 31 homeowners.

So far, projects have included replacing a driveway, repairing a privacy fence and rejuvenating a woman’s lawn, among others.

Two neighbors who share a driveway – the Medeiros and Fuller families — submitted a joint request for new pavement because of water damage, the press release stated. A new driveway was poured, and an immediate need was met. The two families included a nurse and a respiratory therapist who have been working on the frontline during the pandemic.