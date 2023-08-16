Anheuser-Busch and Doll Distributing are providing 2,352 cans of emergency drinking water to both the Tabor and Mineola volunteer fire departments as they continue to protect our communities and prepare for wildfire relief efforts.

The donation of emergency drinking water was sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Fort Collins, Colorado, which periodically pauses beer production to can clean and safe drinking water to be delivered to communities in times of need.

With volunteers comprising 67% of firefighters in the United States, they are local communities’ first line of defense in a range of emergencies, while often operating with limited resources and staffing.

Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross, dating back to 1906. Since the inception of its emergency drinking water program in 1988, Anheuser-Busch has donated more than 90 million cans of clean drinking water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises.

Doll Distributing's commitment to the communities it serves inspired a partnership with Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council "to deliver this much needed water to our local heroes in the Tabor and Mineola volunteer fire departments," Rhea Eitmann, marketing manager at Doll Distributing, said in a news release.

Through its partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council, the national association representing America’s volunteer fire departments, Anheuser-Busch also donates emergency drinking water each year to provide critical hydration to volunteer firefighters. Since its launch in 2019, the program has donated over 4.8 million cans of water to volunteer fire departments across the county.