Animal in roadway causes motorcycle crash in Mills County

A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash in Mills County on Thursday.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched around 10:25 a.m. to 215th Street south of Glenwood. An investigation found that the crash occurred because of an animal on the roadway.

The motorcyclist was taken by medical helicopter to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha for treatment. The sheriff's office said Glenwood Fire and Rescue treated the injured driver until the helicopter arrived.

An investigation into the crash continues.

