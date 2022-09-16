Annual pancake breakfast to return Sunday

Bluff City, Excelsior and Cobia Masonic Lodge will hold their annual pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Masonic Temple, 130 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs.

Pancake lovers are no doubt eager to dig in, since the event was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

A donation of $6 is suggested. All of the proceeds will go toward the Christmas Relief Project, which involves purchasing winter clothing for children to be distributed through Care & Share House and Hy-Vee gift cards for parents.