Annual pancake breakfast to return Sunday

These pillowy pancakes are the perfect blend of sweet and salty.

Bluff City, Excelsior and Cobia Masonic Lodge will hold their annual pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Masonic Temple, 130 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs.

Pancake lovers are no doubt eager to dig in, since the event was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

A donation of $6 is suggested. All of the proceeds will go toward the Christmas Relief Project, which involves purchasing winter clothing for children to be distributed through Care & Share House and Hy-Vee gift cards for parents.

