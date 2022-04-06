 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Another Glenwood man cashes in on an Iowa Lottery game

There’s good luck in Glenwood.

Another Glenwood man has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Joshua Kisler won the 11th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s Super 20s scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s, 601 S. Locust St. in Glenwood and claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Clive.

Jacob Harper of Glenwood won a prize in the Mega Crossword game a little over a week ago. He purchased his ticket at the same gas station.

Super 20s is a $20 scratch game that features 16 top prizes of $100,000, 16 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.40. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

