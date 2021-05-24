 Skip to main content
Applebee's to hold benefit for local Relay for Life
Applebee's to hold benefit for local Relay for Life

Applebee’s of Council Bluffs will hold a benefit for Relay for Life of Pottawattamie County on Tuesday.

The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the restaurant at 3000 Dial Drive.

Applebee’s will donate half of any items sold from the special Together We Care Tuesday menu to Relay for Life of Pottawattamie County.

The local relay has raised $20,688 toward its goal of $70,000. Teams have 11 more days to raise money.

For more information or to donate, visit cancer.org/involved/fundraise/relay-for-life.html.

