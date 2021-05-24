Applebee's to hold benefit for local Relay for Life

Applebee’s of Council Bluffs will hold a benefit for Relay for Life of Pottawattamie County on Tuesday.
The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the restaurant at 3000 Dial Drive.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Applebee’s will donate half of any items sold from the special Together We Care Tuesday menu to Relay for Life of Pottawattamie County.
The local relay has raised $20,688 toward its goal of $70,000. Teams have 11 more days to raise money.
For more information or to donate, visit cancer.org/involved/fundraise/relay-for-life.html.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tim Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today