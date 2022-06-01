Applications still being accepted for '22 AMP for Neighborhoods projects

Applications are still being accepted for 2022 AMP for Neighborhoods projects.

The program — a joint effort of The 712 Initiative, Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs and TS Bank — helps Council Bluffs homeowners needing exterior home improvements, along with neighborhood block initiatives. The AMP program also assists the Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs home repair program where, after assessment, Habitat’s construction crew may make arrangements for repairs.

In addition to the $253,887 of donated funds in 2021, the program has been successful in leveraging donations for labor and materials from small businesses interested in being involved, according to a joint press release.

In its first year in 2021, AMP for Neighborhoods received more than 50 applications and selected 33 projects, including 31 homeowner requests, one neighborhood association proposal and one request for a communitywide dumpster day, which was held in conjunction with Clean Sweep during Celebrate CB.

Individuals are encouraged to nominate themselves or a neighbor with outdoor housing repair or improvement needs. Project requests can range from painting, fencing, siding, driveways, sidewalks, windows, roofing or exterior doors to landscaping.

Application forms will be available through June 30. For more information or to volunteer, contact Turner Morgan at tmorgan@the712initiative.org or 712-396-2467. AMP for Neighborhoods application forms can be found at the712initiative.org/neighborhoods/amp-for-neighborhoods.

