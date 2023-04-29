Joe Thornton is an attorney and partner at Smith Peterson Law Firm in Council Bluffs and has been with the firm for 38 years. His wife, Julie, and he have 10 grandchildren.

“They help us keep life in perspective,” said Joe.

Joe has a heart to help those in need. Besides his busy professional schedule, Joe serves as the Board President for New Visions Homeless Services in Council Bluffs and has been a decades-long supporter of Children’s Square.

In 1992, Joe began representing Children’s Square as its attorney and became an advocate for the mission of Children’s Square, which is a 140-year-old organization that helps children with mental and behavioral health needs. That year, Joe initiated and organized the first Chipping in for Children Golf Event as a fundraiser to help Children’s Square continue their programs that help vulnerable children and families. The event continues to this day.

Joe is this year’s Co-Chair of Children’s Square’s annual Golf Event, which will be held on May 18 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Topgolf, 908 North 102nd St., Omaha, Nebraska. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m., with golf play beginning at 5 p.m. The evening includes food, beverages, an auction and games. Proceeds from the event directly benefit the children and families helped by Children’s Square.

To attend, please RSVP online at childrenssquare.org/chip-in-for-children or call 712-828-7464.

“Children’s Square has always been important. However, with the challenging times we are in, the services and help they provide is critical. Children’s Square is an outstanding organization,” Joe said.