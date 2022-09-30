Area group files for court injunction on Shenandoah Hills Wind Project

Members of Page County Horizons have followed through with their intent to file for an injunction to stop the Page County Board of Supervisors from moving forward with the proposed Shenandoah Hills Wind Project.

The request for the restraining order was filed Sept. 26 and served to the members of the Board of Supervisors on the morning of Sept. 27, according to a news release issued the next day by the Shearer Law Office of Des Moines. The firm is representing the group of concerned Page County citizens and previously filed a 116 page petition requesting a temporary restraining order against the board Sept. 19 in Page County District Court.

“This case is about an abuse of process. There are many written statutes in Iowa that govern how counties can legislate, and Page County is not in compliance with these statutes. Simply put, they’re doing it wrong,” Shawn Shearer, who serves as co-counsel for the petitioners, said in the Sept. 28 release.

Invenergy, a developer and operator of sustainable energy options based in Chicago, has developed the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project proposal that would result in the construction of 28 wind turbines in Page County, if finalized. During a meeting Aug. 2, the Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 in favor of approving the application from Invenergy. However, work is still continuing on drafting the decommissioning and road use agreements for the project.

Although Invenergy was not listed as a defendant in the petition filed Sept. 19, Shearer contends in the Sept. 28 release that a lawyer with Invenergy sent a letter to the Shearer Law Office requesting that Invenergy be allowed to intervene in the case through a “motion to intervene.”

“My clients expressed intent to request a temporary restraining order against the board in the petition. At that time, there was no emergency. It seems that Invenergy is intent on creating an emergency for the people of Page County at all costs,” Shearer said in the Sept. 28 release.

Theodore Sporer, who also serves as co-counsel for the petitioners, described the letter from Invenergy “the most provocative and incendiary letter I have ever received from a lawyer in my over 35 years of practice,” according to the Sept. 28 release.

“Having a corporation that is foreign to the litigation and is not a party defendant nor representative of any other party to the litigation attempt to threaten petitioner’s counsel with sanctions for facilitating our client’s First Amendment right to petition their home court for relief is outrageous,” Sporer went on to say in the release.

While the legal act of “intervention” by a third part is widely accepted in Iowa state courts, Shearer said in the release Invenergy is not in a position to utilize the statute.

“Under the Iowa Rules of Civil Procedure, third parties with a legitimate interest in a litigation can ask to ‘intervene’ in an action. The problem here is that Invenergy continues to try to put the cart before the horse.

“The Shenandoah Hills Wind Project has not been granted any land use permits as of today — nor have any of the other pre-requisites been met. We are asking that the board not be unduly influenced by the outside interests and that they follow Iowa law.

“The people of Page County have been asking for this for three years. Unfortunately, it appears that a court order is the only way to get the board to comply,” Shearer said in the Sept. 28 news release.

The group of concerned Page County residents filed their initial 116 page petition Sept. 19 in the Iowa District Court for Page County requesting a temporary restraining order be issued against the Page County Board of Supervisors that would halt “all further decisions arising from a county ordinance passed in October 2019.”

The tipping point in the three-year dispute between Page County Horizons and the Page County Board of Supervisors came Aug. 2 when the board voted 2-1 in favor of approving the application from Invenergy for the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project.

“I appreciate your passion, but I want you to know that I’ve looked at this long and hard. I believe it’s in the best interest of Page County,” Morris said to the crowd of more than 100 people attending the Aug. 2 meeting.

Supervisor Jacob Holmes, who was elected to the Board of Supervisors after the passage of the 2019 wind ordinance, cast the lone vote against approving the Invenergy application.

“The top reason I’m not voting for this is the application is full of problems. We have errors everywhere. We have things that aren’t complete. We’ve got things that aren’t done. We’ve got things that are in question,” Holmes said.

Shearer said those were the same issues his clients had with the proposed application.

“The Page County Board of Supervisors told its citizens repeatedly that the ordinance would be amended to correct known deficiencies before any wind project would be approved.

“Under legal threats from wind energy interests, the board then refused to amend the ordinance and approved the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project. When the board fails its citizens, the courts are the only option available to force the board to comply with its constitutional and statutory duties to the people of Page County,” Shearer said in the Sept. 19 news release.

Prior to approving the project application from Invenergy, the Board of Supervisors hired the Des Moines law firm of Ahlers and Cooney to provide legal advice on the application.

“I believe we have zero choice because, as has been stated a number of times, we have J.D. (King), who is our zoning administrator, who looked at the proposed permit. He deemed it was suitable and met the criteria of our ordinance.

“However, some questions have arisen since then and, quite frankly, for the safety and security of the county, I think we need some advice beyond what we have in house on the legality of that because, quite frankly, if we approve or deny, either way, I think the county is going to face some litigation,” Morris said July 5 when the hiring of Ahlers and Cooney was approved.

In the Sept. 19 news release issued by Shearer Law Office, the Page County filing is touted as “the latest in a series of petitions filed in Iowa counties seeking to protect citizens from outside plundering of our resources. The Page County filing is an important next step for Iowans and emphasizes the need to stop the pattern of intimidation, threats of litigation, and undue influence forced upon local government officials.”

“My clients have no intention of allowing companies based in the Windy City to blow into their county and threaten to bankrupt it through litigation until the county bends to the will of the Chicago way,” Sporer said the Sept. 19 news release.