Area nonprofits receive $45,000 in grant funding for 'empowering women'

The Community Foundation for Western Iowa, through the Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa, awarded grants totaling $45,000 to four Council Bluffs nonprofit organizations for projects that are focused on improving the quality of life of women and children in the region, according to a press release.

“Empowering women in all phases of their life is the focus of the Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa,” Women’s Fund chair Lucy Hough said. “Since its inaugural year, the fund has awarded 19 grants to 17 organizations whose purpose is to enrich lives throughout our western Iowa communities by supporting programming for women’s safety and well-being, education, dynamic solutions for engaging seniors and accessible, quality childcare options. Through the generosity of our donors, we have been able to make dreams a reality, and for that we are grateful.”

2022 grant recipients include the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, MICAH House and the STARS Scholarship program.

The chamber received $5,000 to support its L.I.F.T. Mentoring program, a joint endeavor between the chamber and the Omaha chapter of the Human Resource Association of the Midlands.

Leveraging Individual Female Talent is a program that supports women who are looking to restart their careers after an extended absence. The program provides opportunities for participants to work one-on-one with a professional mentor, improve skill sets and explore new career opportunities.

L.I.F.T. is available to women ages 18-61 who are returning to work in the metro area. The grant funding will support interviews, materials and advertising costs related to the program.

“The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce is so happy to continue our strong partnership and collaboration with the Community Foundation for Western Iowa,” said Drew Kamp, chamber president and CEO. ”These funds will assist us greatly as we integrate the Leveraging Individual Female Talent program into the community and assist females returning to the workforce. We thank the Community Foundation for Western Iowa for their support and look forward to continuing to provide workforce services to the entire Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa community.”

The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation received $20,000 to support the construction and furnishment of its new Early Learning Center at North Eighth Street and Avenue G.

The center will have 14 classrooms that will serve almost 200 at-risk students with full-day preschool and childcare for children from birth to 3 years.

In addition to meeting the educational needs of students enrolled in the Early Learning Center, comprehensive child development programming will provide parent and family engagement; health, safety, mental health, medical, dental and nutritional services; and the option of before- and after-school care provided in partnership with the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation to support parents’ needs for childcare extended beyond the regular school day.

“We are so grateful for the Community Foundation for Western Iowa and their support of the Early Learning Center through the Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa,” said Chris LaFerla, executive director of the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation. “The Early Learning Center is going to transform the early childhood education landscape in Council Bluffs and improve the lives of children and families for generations to come. The Community Foundation plays a critical role in supporting so many important programs in western Iowa and we are thrilled to receive this grant.”

The MICAH House family homeless shelter received $10,000 to support construction of its planned child care center project, a 12,000-square-foot child development center that will be built on the Charles E. Lakin Campus next to the existing shelter.

The development center will serve up to 70 children, most of whom would be staying at or transitioning from MICAH House itself. The purpose of the center is to eliminate barriers to access, provide in-depth assessments and immediately start wrap-around services for children experiencing homelessness.

“It takes a community to create positive change and support our most vulnerable,” said Ashley Flater, MICAH House associate director. “With a grant given by the Community Foundation of Western Iowa in support of the Florence M. Lakin Child Development Center, change is happening. Families will be able to focus on recovering stability while their children learn, play and grow in a safe environment. Projects like this can transform the quality of life for so many individuals and families in our community, and that is truly the heart of our mission and the mission of the Community Foundation for Western Iowa. MICAH House and the families and individuals we serve are beyond grateful for the Foundation’s ongoing support.”

The STARS Scholarship program received $10,000 to support operational needs and childcare scholarships for STARS participants. The grant funds will assist the STARS program’s seminar series, training for the program director and fulfill the individual needs of participants.

Funding will also assist with childcare scholarships for students who are seeking affordable childcare while studying and/or working, and are not eligible for state assistance.

The STARS Scholarship program supports low-income parents and custodial grandparents in Pottawattamie County who are pursuing a college degree. STARS assists with removing barriers, providing a scholarship for both direct or indirect expenses such as tuition, fees, books, childcare and living expenses. STARS also offers programming designed to assist with career planning, financial planning, professional skills and self-sufficiency.

“STARS empowers economically disadvantaged parents by providing the opportunity to complete a college degree and by creating brighter futures for themselves and for their children,” STARS program director Mia Laustrup said. “Through our program, the roadblocks to higher education are removed and the completion of a college degree becomes a reality. We are so thankful to the Community Foundation for Western Iowa for supporting our mission of providing low-income parents a post-secondary education.”

The Community Foundation for Western Iowa established the Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa in 2018 as an endowed fund to support nonprofit organizations that work to improve the quality of life of women and their families in Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties.

The Women’s Fund focuses on educational opportunities for women of all ages; accessible and affordable childcare; women’s health and safety; and programs designed to help women who have chosen to age in place in their communities, providing access to quality healthcare, healthy foods, exercise and volunteer services.

To date, the Women’s Fund has awarded nearly $170,000 in grant dollars across southwest Iowa. Additional information about the fund and granting guidelines can be found at givewesterniowa.org/funds/womens-fund.