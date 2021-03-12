Area residents may receive call to participate in laborshed study

Iowa Workforce Development is working on a laborshed survey for the Council Bluffs area, and local residents may receive a phone call to participate.

A laborshed documents labor sources traveling to a particular employment center for work, according to Iowa Workforce Development.

It is a supply-side labor availability study based upon current commuting patterns which are not restricted by political boundaries such as county or state lines.

A laborshed study also reports the workforce characteristics that are “unique” to a community’s laborshed area including: employment status; likeliness to change or accept employment; occupation and industry; job search resources used; current and desired wages and benefits; age; education; and distance willing to travel for work, among others.

A phone survey of residents between the ages of 18 and 64 is conducted to collect workforce characteristic data.

Iowa Workforce Development and the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce encourage local residents to take part in the study, should they receive a call.