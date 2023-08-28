After a year that was good but not great, the Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College is poised to make its sequel a blockbuster.

Membership sales for the center’s National Performance Season were down slightly during the last fiscal year, when the series included one fewer show, according to the Arts Center’s report to the Iowa Western Board of Trustees.

Not surprisingly, 53% of the patrons were from Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County, while 30% were from Douglas and Sarpy Counties in Nebraska. The remaining 17% were from other parts of Iowa, Nebraska or “other.” Average attendance at the programs, which are presented in the center’s main performance space, the Frank Fauble Theater, was 395 — down by about 15, said Director Tim Dickmeyer.

This year, sales are looking up.

“We’re already well ahead of where we ended last year,” he said.

The season will begin with “The Rat Pack Is Back,” a tribute to the group that once performed regularly at The Sands Hotel in Las Vegas, on Sept. 15 (all programs in the series begin at 7:30 p.m.). It featured Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin and sometimes Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop, accompanied by a live big band. Although the center had another group that sang many of the same songs, this is the first appearance at Iowa Western by this one, which will be accompanied by a big band, Dickmeyer said. It is regarded as one of the best Rat Pack tribute groups, if not the best.

“They’ve got a standing engagement at one of the hotels (in Vegas), and then they travel around the country,” he said.

Next will be “The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John,” which stars Michael Cavanaugh, on Oct. 19. He will be backed by a three-piece band.

“He came during our COVID season in 2020-21 as a solo act,” Dickmeyer said.

Cavanaugh was chosen to perform for the movie, “Movin’ Out,” he said.

“It’s all about Billy Joel’s life and features a lot of his music,” he said of the film.

Then concert-goers will get a bit of levity with the staging of “Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas,” on Nov. 28. The Church Ladies, based in Minnesota, have performed at Iowa Western several times but never their holiday show, said Dickmeyer, who is starting his ninth year as director.

“This is a really funny show,” he said.

On Dec. 10, a top Branson (Missouri) act will present “Christmas with the Petersens” to add to the holiday festivities.

“They’re just a wonderful family show,” Dickmeyer said. “It’s tight harmony and kind of a bluegrass style.”

To thaw the winter doldrums, longtime country music star Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives will perform next on Jan. 26, 2024. Stuart started performing in the early 1970s when he was about 12, Dickmeyer said. Now, he is known for doing classic country.

“He’s definitely reached legendary status, I would think,” he said.

The Texas Tenors rose to prominence after competing on the NBC-TV show “America’s Got Talent,” Dickmeyer said. Although they were the third runner-up, the exposure gave them many fans and performance opportunities. Since then, they have also garnered many awards. They will perform on Feb. 17, 2024.

Members CJ Fisher, Marcus Collins and John Hagen combined their varied backgrounds to form the trio, which is considered a crossover group. Fisher is a classically trained vocalist who had also done country and pop, Collins had a background in pop music and musical theater and Hagen was an accomplished classical vocalist who had performed with several professional opera companies. They have been one of the most successful groups ever to compete on “America’s Got Talent.”

Forever Young is a Branson-based male vocal ensemble with five members. The group performs music from the 1960s through the 1990s, Dickmeyer said. The program on March 10, 2024 takes the form of a musical that tells a true story.

“This one is really a Broadway-style music revue,” he said.

“Ireland with Michael Live” features Michael Londra, as well as Irish instrumentalists and dancers, in their performance on April 5, 2024, Dickmeyer said. Londra was the lead tenor with Riverdance before retiring from that company to concentrate on performing Irish music. He has been featured on a PBS program that mixes traveling in Ireland with Irish music.

The center hosts four Omaha Symphony Orchestra performances a year for area elementary students, Dickmeyer said. This year, the Arts Center will also host Collision of Rhythm, a group that features various kinds of percussion instruments, as well as saxophone and piano.

“We usually get about 4,000 students overall,” he said.

The children’s concerts are sponsored by the Iowa West Foundation.

The Arts Center rents out its facilities to generate income, Dickmeyer said.

“We try to stay as busy as we can with the rentals,” he said. “Seven different dance studios use our building every spring” as a venue for dance recitals and competitions.

Overall, use of the Arts Center’s performance areas — the Frank Fauble Theater and the Black Box Theater — is 65% Iowa Western, 20% outside rentals, 9% national and youth performances and 6% community and nonprofit.

Dickmeyer grew up in Omaha and earned a bachelor's degree in music education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. His entire career has been in performing arts management, with previous positions at the Omaha Symphony Orchestra office, Mid-America Center and Omaha Performing Arts. He is also an active performer and plays trombone in Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra. He and his wife, Jonelle, live in Treynor with their two sons, who attend high school and middle school.

For more information about the Arts Center and performance tickets, visit artscenter.iwcc.edu/national-performance-season/.