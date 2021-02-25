As pothole season begins, city crews out 'in full force' to get them filled

On the heels of a winter storm Sunday that saw up to 8.5 inches of snowfall in parts of the Council Bluffs-Omaha area, came a reprieve — we’re in the midst of a week of temperatures in the high 30s and 40s.

But with freezing temperatures in the evening, that reprieve brought something else: potholes.

“It’s pothole time now, that’s the nature of the beast. We’ll be busy doing that for a while now,” said Jeremy Noel, Council Bluffs Public Works operations manager. “We got all the snow cleaned up and went straight into potholes. We’re out in full force.”

On Wednesday, public works had three crews “going in three directions” dedicated to filling potholes, Noel said. The freeze-thaw cycle wreaks havoc on city streets this time of year.

“It’s early in what we’d consider pothole season, as we see warmer temps and freezing overnight,” Public Works Director Matt Cox said. “It’s a little early to tell how severe the damage will be this year. But we’ll do it the same way we always do it. We’ll try to stay on top of them as best we can. And we’ll adapt.”