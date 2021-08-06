As traffic on Iowa roads increases, DOT sees positive revenue trend

CEDAR RAPIDS — Road Use Tax Fund distributions this month were down from July 2020, but state transportation officials see a positive trend line for revenues that support Iowa’s roads and streets.

The distributions made at the beginning of the month were $10.3 million less than the July 2020 distributions, but year-to-date distributions are $24.5 million higher than in the previous fiscal year, according to a report from the Legislative Services Agency.

The receipts vary month-to-month, typically because of the timing of deposits, said Stuart Anderson, director of the DOT Transportation Development Division.

“However, the overall trend in state road funding is very positive for Iowa,” he said.

Nearly 95 percent of funding allocated to the RUTF is through fuel taxes, annual registration fees and new registration fees.

“The diversity of the user fees into the RUTF has served Iowa very well through this pandemic compared to other states that rely much more on just state fuel tax revenue,” Anderson said.