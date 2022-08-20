Astronaut who orbited Earth over 3K times to make stop in Council Bluffs

It’s amazing to realize that there are astronauts orbiting the Earth continuously in the International Space Station — and almost as surprising to know that a NASA astronaut will be in Council Bluffs next week.

Megan McArthur Behnken, who flew on the ISS for six months last year, will meet visitors and answer questions from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Union Pacific Railroad Museum, 200 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs.

McArthur Behnken was born in Honolulu but considers California her home state. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering at the University of California-Los Angeles and a PhD in Oceanography from the University of California-San Diego, where she performed research at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. She served as a mission specialist on the STS-125, the final space shuttle mission to the Hubble Space Telescope. She most recently served as pilot of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavour, and NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 mission, which landed on Nov. 8, 2021. She also served as flight engineer of Expedition 65/66 on the International Space Station.

Her appearance will be part of “From Steam Engines to Rocket Ships: Pushing Boundaries,” a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math celebration exploring science, space travel and the technological innovations that have taken the United States from the Transcontinental Railroad to space exploration, according to Patricia LaBounty, curator of the Union Pacific Railroad Museum.

Guest resource people from Pottawattamie County Conservation and Stratcom will lead children’s activities on stargazing, transportation, the environment and the solar system, she said. In addition, the new Maker Space organization will guide future astronauts in building and testing their own rockets on the north lawn of the museum.

The event will follow presentations by McArthur Behnken to eighth-graders Friday at Kirn and Wilson middle schools sponsored by the Union Pacific Museum Association, LaBounty said.

“I am so excited to be able to provide this opportunity to eighth-graders in our community,” she said.

All of this came about because of an unexpected request by McArthur Behnken, LaBounty said.

“In 2021, she reached out to me asking if we had a steam-related object she could take to the International Space Station, because she is so passionate about steam (power),” she said. “She said her son is also passionate about it.”

Union Pacific presented her with a “Big Boy” challenge coin representing UP Engine 4014 for her son and one that she took on board the International Space Station for her Crew-2 mission.

“That coin has made 3,194 orbits around the Earth and traveled 84 million miles,” LaBounty said.

McArthur Behnken returned the coin to Union Pacific after her flight, she said. It will become part of Union Pacific’s historical collection and will be displayed at the Union Pacific Railroad Museum.

She and her husband, Astronaut Bob Behnken, have one child, Theodore.