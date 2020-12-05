At 102, Council Bluffs woman remains active

At 102 and counting, Helen Baker might not be the oldest Council Bluffs resident; but the Harmony Court resident has to rank near the top of the list for being one of the most active for her age. Consider the following:

• Helen, whose husband, Clifford, died in 2000, remained in her home on Oak Park Road until she was 97 when she agreed to move to Harmony Court.

• At the age of 99, she renewed her Iowa drivers license for two years and continued driving until she was 101 when she — somewhat reluctantly, her daughter said — agreed to stop driving and turned her car over to her granddaughter.

• She has a stationary bicycle in her Harmony Court room that she continues to ride for exercise.

• Although her daughter, Sandy Bronson, offers to do her mother’s laundry, Helen insists on doing it herself because she “needs something to do.” Helen also continues to take care of her own banking needs and prepares some of her meals.

• Despite being hard of hearing and having difficulty talking on the telephone, Bronson said her mother remains in “very good health,” adding that Helen’s doctor terms her mother “healthier than many of his patients half her age.”