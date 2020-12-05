At 102, Council Bluffs woman remains active

At 102 and counting, Helen Baker might not be the oldest Council Bluffs resident; but the Harmony Court resident has to rank near the top of the list for being one of the most active for her age. Consider the following:
• Helen, whose husband, Clifford, died in 2000, remained in her home on Oak Park Road until she was 97 when she agreed to move to Harmony Court.
• At the age of 99, she renewed her Iowa drivers license for two years and continued driving until she was 101 when she — somewhat reluctantly, her daughter said — agreed to stop driving and turned her car over to her granddaughter.
• She has a stationary bicycle in her Harmony Court room that she continues to ride for exercise.
• Although her daughter, Sandy Bronson, offers to do her mother’s laundry, Helen insists on doing it herself because she “needs something to do.” Helen also continues to take care of her own banking needs and prepares some of her meals.
• Despite being hard of hearing and having difficulty talking on the telephone, Bronson said her mother remains in “very good health,” adding that Helen’s doctor terms her mother “healthier than many of his patients half her age.”
Born Nov. 30, 1918, in the waning days of the nation’s last great pandemic — the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 — her 102nd birthday celebration with family members, along with a monthly get-together with friends dating back to her junior year at Thomas Jefferson High School, has now been interrupted by the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Helen, born Helen Bretz, was the second oldest of six children, only two of whom remain. Her “younger” sister, Patricia Mumford, who now lives in Santa Barbara, California, will be 99 next month, Bronson said.
It was during her junior year at Thomas Jefferson High School that Helen and a group of 10 friends formed what they referred to as a “club,” their friendship being the only reason for the group. Initially they met once a month in the evening at one of the member’s homes. As the group aged over the years, the monthly meetings were moved to noon lunches hosted by one of the members. Then, as lunch preparation for the group became more difficult for the aging club members, monthly meetings became lunches at a local restaurant.
Today, Helen and Virginia Brenneman, whose birthday, Dec. 30, 1918, makes her just a month younger than Helen, are the last remaining members of the club. They met to celebrate their birthdays last year but have been unable to meet other than by telephone since March because of the current pandemic.
Helen and her husband, Clifford Baker, owned and operated Iowa Cream and Produce in Council Bluffs. The couple’s son, Larry Baker, helped his parents operate the business, which was moved from Council Bluffs to Omaha’s Old Market around 1970, then helped his mother continue the operation for a few years after Clifford’s death in 2000.
Although Larry Baker did not marry, Helen’s daughter and her husband had two daughters, both of whom had two children. Of the four children — three girls and a boy — two married and have since become parents of two girls and a boy, Helen Baker’s great-great grandchildren.
