At least 24 tornadoes confirmed this week in Iowa, Nebraska

At least two dozen tornadoes tore through parts of Iowa and Nebraska earlier this week as part of a powerful storm system that swept across the Great Plains and Midwest, and more are likely to be confirmed as teams continued to assess damage on the ground Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Neola was among the towns in Iowa to take a direct hit.

“It’s taking a while for the teams to assess,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Becky Kern, based in Valley, Nebraska. “There’s just such widespread damage to cover, plus we’re really limited on daylight hours.”

Storm assessment teams are used to having more daylight hours to work, because such devastating storms are usually seen in warmer months, when the sun is out longer. Wednesday’s line of powerful storms hit mid-December amid extremely warm conditions that spawned hurricane-force winds along with the tornadoes.

The confirmed tornadoes stretched across a path from south-central Nebraska to northeastern Iowa, and nine of them rated a strong EF2, with wind speeds of 111-135 mph (179-217.3 kph). The others were moderate EF1 or weak EF0 tornadoes.

Most of the tornadoes ravaged rural areas away from cities and towns, causing damage mostly to trees, power structures, farm buildings and equipment and some rural homes. But a few communities took direct hits, including Neola and Rudd in northeastern Iowa.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, MidAmerican Energy reported 882 customers in the Council Bluffs area were still without power. That included 116 rural Pottawattamie County residents and 80 Glenwood residents.

No significant injuries or fatalities were reported from the tornadoes, although at least five people died in the powerful Wednesday storm system that blew into the Plains from Colorado, sending gale-force winds across a swath from New Mexico to Minnesota, Wisconsin and upper Michigan. Four of of the deaths were weather-related traffic fatalities, including a semitrailer driver who was killed when strong winds toppled his truck in eastern Iowa.

In addition to the tornadoes in Iowa and Nebraska, at least two tornadoes were confirmed in southern Minnesota on Wednesday — the state’s first twisters on record in December.

Council Bluffs Recycling Center to take tree debris

The Council Bluffs Recycling Center at 4441 Gifford Road is accepting tree debris free of charge from Council Bluffs residents, the city said in a release.

Debris from the recent storms will be accepted during normal business hours today from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.. After today, tree debris will be accepted at the regular rate.

Free tree disposal is limited to tree debris from residents of Council Bluffs and is not available to commercial entities, surrounding communities or outlying areas, according to the city. Residents will be required to present proof of address before disposal. All other entities shall pay $27 per ton, with a minimum fee of $5 per load.

Branches and logs up to 24 inches in diameter shall be cut no longer than 10 feet in length. Branches and logs 24 to 36 inches in diameter shall be cut no longer than 6 feet in length. Branches and logs 36 inches and larger in diameter shall be cut no longer than 4 feet in length. All loads of branches and logs not cut to specifications and/or containing metal, garbage, or stumps with excessive amounts of dirt will be charged $62 per ton.

— Tim Johnson and Mike Brownlee of the Nonpareil contributed.