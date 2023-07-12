The 2023 U.S. Open Badminton Championships brought 250 athletes from 32 countries to the Mid America Center in Council Bluffs to vie for a cash prize of up to $15,750.

The six-day tournament was made possible thanks to the partnership with the Omaha Sports Commission, which offered the event space just over two months before the tournament.

"This is the first U.S. Badminton Open held since 2019, and we reached an agreement to host the 2025 Open at Mid America Center as well," Omaha Sports Commission Director of Development Jamie Adams said. "We have the opportunity to get our feet under us with this year's event and then be able to make it even bigger and better in two years."

Badminton, which has been a fixture of the Olympics since the 1992 games in Barcelona, is similar to the new craze of pickleball but with more "prestige" and a 2,000-year-old history. Both have the same court sizes, but badminton has a higher net and different equipment.

Forget what you may know about the badminton you played in gym class — the way the pros play the game is anything but leisurely.

Badminton is a physically and strategically complex and demanding sport, with moves like a "smash" shot, which is a hard hit over the head that sharply barrels the shuttle downward. Smash shots are a favorite among badminton athletes in securing a point.

Unlike a ball, the shuttlecock doesn't bounce off the ground and stays airborne until it goes out of bounds or touches the ground. Each game has two matches where players race to be the first to reach 21 points. If the opponent's tie, a third round commences to break the tie.

Day one kicked off Tuesday with three qualifying rounds of women's and men's singles, followed by doubles at 5 p.m.

Women's Singles Qualifiers advancing to Round 2

Disha Gupta, 23, U.S., ranked No. 96 in the World Tour

Jackie Dent, 18, Canada, ranked No. 123 in the World Tour

Eliana Zhang, 21, Canada, ranked No. 67 in the World Tour

Esther Shi, 21, U.S., ranked No.168 world wide in Women's singles

Men's Singles Qualifiers advancing to Round 2

Lei Lan Xi, 25, China, ranked No. 52 in the World Tour

Koo Takahashi, 21, Japan, ranked No. 85 worldwide in Men's singles

Enogat Roy, 20, France, ranked No. 137 in the World Tour

S.Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, 19, India, ranked No. 70 in the World Tour