Auditor to visit Bluffs to announce new hiring initiative for accountants

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand announced he will hold a news conference in Council Bluffs Tuesday to announce a plan for a hiring initiative to address a shortage of accountants.
Sand will speak at 9:30 a.m. in the Student Center Reiver Room at Iowa Western Community College, 2700 College Road. Iowa Western officials will join Sand to discuss potential opportunities the initiative might create.
Employers across the country are being affected by the shortage, a press release from Sand’s office stated. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are 17% fewer Americans employed in accounting and auditing compared to 2019.