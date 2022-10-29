 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Auditor to visit Bluffs to announce new hiring initiative for accountants

  • 0
PXL_20220721_164324364.MP.jpg

State Auditor Rob Sand, right, met with residents at Sunset Park on July 21 as part of his 100 Town Hall Tour.

 DAVID GOLBITZ, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand announced he will hold a news conference in Council Bluffs Tuesday to announce a plan for a hiring initiative to address a shortage of accountants.

Sand will speak at 9:30 a.m. in the Student Center Reiver Room at Iowa Western Community College, 2700 College Road. Iowa Western officials will join Sand to discuss potential opportunities the initiative might create.

Employers across the country are being affected by the shortage, a press release from Sand’s office stated. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are 17% fewer Americans employed in accounting and auditing compared to 2019.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring

Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring

Federal authorities say an investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of the Miami-based theft ring began in June when several semitrailers loaded with nearly $1 million in frozen beef were stolen near the Nebraska cities of Lincoln and Grand Island. An investigation determined that beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin were being targeted. On Oct. 20, investigators arrested three Miami men on suspicion of transporting stolen goods and money laundering.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Polling shows public concerns and it's not COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert