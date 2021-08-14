Aug. 14 Face of the Day: Omar the Troll

He may be a big, blue monster, but Omar the Troll is only here to delight users of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge and other visitors of the riverfront.

Omar is a 4-foot-tall, 300-pound troll statue sculpted by Omaha artist John Lajba, who has several installations across Council Bluffs and the metropolitan area. His notable works on this side of the river include statues in Bayliss Park’s Veterans Plaza and the First Responders Public Safety Plaza in the heart of downtown Council Bluffs. Omar sits under the pedestrian bridge on the Omaha side.

Omar was installed in 2019 and was commissioned by Visit Omaha and the Omaha Convention & Visitors Bureau. His presence is meant to spark engagement and bring more visitors the bridge and riverfront.

QR codes can be found next to Omar and along the bridge, and guests can scan the code on their smart phones to visit omarthetroll.com, which includes a video detailing his origin story and how he arrived in Omaha.

