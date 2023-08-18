The late Karen Krause was synonymous with Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center’s winter gala.

She created a beautiful quilt for the organization each year, which was raffled off to raise funds in February. Over more than three decades, the gala’s quilt raffle raised more than $65,000.

Krause died this spring at the age of 81. On Saturday, Aug. 19, her family is hosting a sale of her remaining quilt fabric in her honor, and the proceeds will once again benefit Wings of Hope. The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marian High School Performing Arts Center, 7400 Military Ave., Omaha. It is a cash only event.

The well-known quiltmaker owned and operated Kanesville Quilting in Council Bluffs for 22 years. In the fall of 1990, Krause was diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time. Thanks to a friend’s urging, she sought support at Wings of Hope. When her cancer returned 19 years later, she turned to the organization once again.

“Karen’s story is exactly why Wings of Hope exists — to provide emotional support and guidance for people, care partners, family, friends and survivors as they journey through their cancer experiences,” Wings of Hope Executive Director Carolyn Ettinger said in a news release. “Her willingness to continue to give back each year is a powerful example of how one person can make a difference.”

In addition to leaving behind more than 2,200 quilts and many bears, Krause developed her own pattern line, which was sold across the country. Many of her patterns will be available for sale Aug. 19.