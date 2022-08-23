Aug. 23 Face of the Day: Dexter the dog

Dexter the dog is calling for Council Bluffs to start its engines as Midlands Humane Society gears up for its annual Wags & Wheels car show fundraiser this Sunday.

Dexter is a 2-year-old male German shepherd who is currently available for adoption at Midlands.

He is a big boy with lots of heart, and he’s looking for a forever home that will give him the space he needs for his energy and lots of love to give. He gets a little wound up with all that energy, so shelter staff recommend a little obedience training to help him out.

His adoption fee is $250, which covers a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines. The Wags & Wheels car show fundraiser will take place Aug. 28. It will be the fifth year for the event, which will feature music by Radio Pilot, food, drinks, raffles, a silent auction and more.

Wags & Wheels takes place in the Thunderbowl parking lot, which will be filled with local entry classic cars and other cool rides. Some furry friends like Dexter might even be there looking for pets.

Vehicle entries and sponsorship opportunities are still available, and interested parties can get more information calling the shelter. Each car registration is $25, and day-of registration will be available if there is free space.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.