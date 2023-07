Natalie Ausdemore, second from left, gets a hug from last year’s Westfair Queen, Olivia Matson, at left, after being crowned this year’s queen during the annual coronation ceremony at the Richard Torneten Memorial Pavilion on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Ausdemore is a Tri-Center High School junior and she was joined by Allison Britten, Mira Dreyer and Avery Dyke as fellow queen candidates. Dan Schnepel, a longtime 4-H leader and member of the Westfair board, was inducted into Westfair Hall of Fame during the ceremony.