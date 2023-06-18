Avenue Scholars Southwest Iowa is dedicated to helping to connect talented area high schoolers to financially sustaining careers within the regional workforce.

The program adds job-ready individuals each year to the workforce in high-demand areas such as health care, business, communications and industrial technology.

Steve Wild, president and CEO of the Charles E. Lakin Foundation, which has provided support for Avenue Scholars, said the program has made a significant impact toward boosting economic development.

“The organization’s commitment to individualized coaching and support, as well as career awareness and exploration opportunities, ensures that these students are well-prepared and poised for longterm success,” Wild said in a news release. “As Avenue Scholars SWI continues to expand its offerings and reach, it will create a pipeline of talented, prepared and skilled workers to infuse the local workforce and provide more businesses with access to future employees.”

Since opening its doors in 2019, Avenue Scholars SWI has served eight school districts and more than 200 young people.

The program will add three more high school partners this fall: Missouri Valley, Logan Magnolia and Harlan community school districts.

This new team of Avenue Scholars SWI schools will serve a group of 25 juniors and 25 seniors annually from the districts.

“We are excited to partner with Avenue Scholars Southwest Iowa this upcoming school year,” Logan Magnolia High School Principal Jacob Hedger said. “I can testify firsthand to the positive impact this program has on students. The partnership will help us provide elite level educational and career opportunities for our students. This opportunity will benefit not only our students and families but has the potential to benefit our community partners as well.”

In addition to supporting the high schools, Avenue Scholars SWI will include partnerships with businesses and entities throughout the communities served by the districts.

“Missouri Valley is very excited for the opportunities that will be available to our students through our partnership with Avenue Scholars,” said Christi Gochenour, superintendent of Missouri Valley Community School District. “We believe the supportive relationships with adults outside of the school system will benefit our students throughout high school and beyond. I am excited to see the career explorations, internships, networking and employee assistance that will be available to our students. We look forward to our partnership with Avenue Scholars and all the opportunities for our students that will arise from it.”

Harlan Community School District Superintendent Jenny Barnett is also excited to partner with Avenue Scholars SWI.

“Our students are welcoming an opportunity to enhance their skills in the workforce or a postsecondary placement,” Barnett said. “We appreciate the Charles E. Lakin Foundation for their support of Avenue Scholars.” Bailey McQueen-Jones with Avenue Scholars SWI provides career programming for all of the students in the program.

“I look forward to continuing our service throughout more communities in southwest Iowa,” McQueen-Jones said. “Our goal is prepared and strong employees, bolstering the communities and economy for many years to come.”

Find more about Avenue Scholars SWI at avescholarsswi.org.