A 29-year-old man was found dead inside his home following reports of a house fire Saturday in Avoca.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office provided details of the incident via Facebook on Monday.

The fire occured in the 200 block of North Walnut Street. Deputies were dispatched around 5:20 p.m. Saturday, April 8, along with fire departments from Avoca, Walnut and Hancock.

The victim was identified as Steven Stinson of Avoca. The sheriff's office is investigating the cause of the fire.