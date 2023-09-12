Avoca Main Street, Inc. will again again host its Longest Table dining event.

The chef-hosted, locally sourced, five-course meal will be held outdoors right in the middle of the town’s main street on Saturday, Sept. 16. The Avoca Main Street Longest Table event is designed to celebrate the rural city’s agricultural heritage, enhance community fellowship and recognize the farmers who provide local produce for the seasonal Avoca Main Street Farmers Market.

Offered since 2016, the event has been recognized in 2020 by the Iowa Tourism Awards for Best Rural Event and in 2018 by the Main Street Iowa Awards as Exceptional Special Event.

Tickets are $35 per seat and available for purchase online at Eventbrite or directly from Avoca Main Street by contacting them at 712-307-0172 or mainstreet@cityofavoca.com.

Chefs James Calkins and Kaleb Darrington of Milk & Honey Restaurant in nearby Harlan are planning and executing the menu for the evening. Milk & Honey sources all of the restaurant’s food from Iowa and eastern Nebraska. This year’s menu is Mediterranean-inspired and vegetarian-compliant.

McCarthy Trenching, a contemporary ragtime band out of Omaha, will be providing live entertainment sponsored through a grant by Community Foundation for Western Iowa. The band is named after an Avoca trenching business owned by the McCarthy family and features musicians Dan McCarthy and James Maakestad.

Happy hour will begin at the Avoca Legion Hall at 112 N. Elm St. beginning at 5 p.m. Weather permitting, participants will move to dine outside from 6 to 8 p.m.

The planned menu includes a first course of za’atar flatbread and Turkish hummus with olive oil and sumac; a second course of green salad and tahini vinaigrette with honey-roasted vegetables, pearl couscous, and spiced nuts; a third course of ribollita (Tuscan kale and bean stew) with fresh herbs, aged parmesan, and sourdough; a fourth course of ratatouille (Provençal summer vegetable casserole) with tomato, zucchini, eggplant, and fresh herbs, and a fifth and final course of goat cheese cake and seasonal fruit with honey and granola crunch.

Seating is limited to 100 diners.

The Mission of the Avoca Main Street is to sustain Avoca's downtown district as the economic, cultural and social center of the community by utilizing the four-point approach of the National Main Street Trust.