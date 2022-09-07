 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Avoca's Longest Table outdoor dining event coming up Sept. 17

Avoca Main Street Inc. will host its annual Longest Table event on Sept. 17. The chef-hosted, locally sourced, five-course meal will be held outdoors in the middle of the town’s main street.

Avoca Main Street Inc. will host its annual Longest Table event on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The chef-hosted, locally sourced, five-course meal will be held outdoors in the middle of the town’s main street. The event is designed to celebrate the rural city’s agricultural heritage, enhance community fellowship and recognize the farmers who provide local produce for the seasonal Avoca Main Street Farmers Market.

Offered since 2016, the event was recognized by the Iowa Tourism Awards for Best Rural Event in 2020 and by the Main Street Iowa Awards as Exceptional Special Event in 2018.

Tickets cost $35 per seat and are available for purchase online at amslongesttable.brownpapertickets.com or directly from Avoca Main Street at 712-307-0172 or mainstreet@cityofavoca.com.

Chefs James Calkins of Milk & Honey Restaurant in nearby Harlan is planning and executing the menu for the evening. Milk & Honey sources all of the restaurant’s food from Iowa and eastern Nebraska.

Happy Hour will begin at the Avoca Legion Hall, 112 N. Elm St., beginning at 4 p.m. Weather permitting, attendees will move to dine outside from 5 to 7 p.m.

The planned menu includes an hors d’eouvres course of apple ricotta crostini; a salad course of roasted vegetables; a soup course of curried cauliflower soup; an entrée course of grits with pork and braised greens; and, finally, a dessert course of baked apple with caramel pastry cream and granola.

Paul Hart, a local acoustic musician, will provide live entertainment. Musical entertainment is sponsored through a grant by the Community Foundation for Western Iowa. Hart is also the band director at Tri-Center Community Schools, and, besides being a solo acoustic musician, performs regularly on trumpet, acoustic and electric guitar, bass guitar, drums and piano.

For more information, contact Amber Mohr at 712-307-0172 or mainstreet@cityofavoca.com.

