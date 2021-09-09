Azurity recalls Firvanq after diluent mix-up

The product NDC is 65628-206-05 and the UPC code is 3 65628 206005 1. A total of 2,751 kits of the affected Firvanq, lot No. 21035, with an expiration date of 2022-07-31 were distributed. The product can be identified by its brand name Firvanq. Product was distributed nationwide through wholesale distributors.

Consumers, distributors and retailers that are in possession of Firvanq from the affected lot should immediately stop using it and return it to the place of purchase. Distributors are asked to place any affected product under quarantine and return it promptly to Azurity.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Koral Couch, senior manager, customer service, by phone at 781-935-8141 x119; fax at 781-935-8395, or email at kcouch@azurity.com. Azurity business hours are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.