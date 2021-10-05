B&G Foods recalls 23-ounce size of Tone's Taco Seasoning

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 3,867 cases of 23 oz. Tone’s Taco Seasoning Blend, with “best by” dates of Sept. 3, 2024 and Sept. 6, 2024 due to the presence of undeclared wheat. A portion of the individual containers within those cases were mistakenly labeled on the back with the back labels for Tone’s Lemon Pepper Seasoning Blend, which does not list wheat as an allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life- threatening allergic reaction if the recalled product is consumed. There is no health risk associated with this product for individuals without an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat.

This recall affects only the following product, which may have been distributed in Sam’s Club stores nationwide and through the Sam’s Club website:

• Tone’s Taco Seasoning Blend, 23 ounces, best by Sept. 3, 2024 or Sept. 6, 2024, UPC #041351914615 (on bottom of back label and references incorrect product)

This recall does not apply to any other “best by” dates, sizes or varieties of Tone’s brand products. No allergic reactions or consumer complaints related to this matter have been reported to date. This recall was initiated in cooperation with the FDA.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of the product. Consumers seeking a refund or additional information may also contact B&G Foods by calling 800-247-5251 between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Eastern time on weekdays or by submitted an online contact at https://tones.com/contact.

