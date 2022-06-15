Ban on COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students signed into law

DES MOINES — Colleges, K-12 school districts and day care centers in Iowa cannot require students and children to be immunized from COVID-19 under legislation signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The bill was among 10 signed into law Tuesday by the governor.

Iowa schools, by state law, require eight types of immunizations by age 5.

Immunization from COVID-19 will not be added to that list, thanks to House File 2298, which passed the Iowa Legislature mostly on party-line votes, with Republicans supporting the proposal and Democrats opposing.

Reynolds has until a week from Thursday to take action on all bills approved during the recently concluded legislative session. The governor’s spokesman said Thursday that roughly a couple dozen bills remain.

Among the other bills she signed into law Tuesday were:

• House File 2578, the health and human services budget bill. It budgets $2.1 billion for various state services over the next state budget year, which begins July 1.

• Senate File 529, which is designed to assist victims of fertility fraud. The legislation is a proactive approach in Iowa, in reaction to stories from other states in which fertility doctors secretly impregnated patients with their own sperm.

On Monday, Reynolds signed dozens of bills into law, including legislation that attempts to address prescription drug costs via pharmacy benefits managers.

Among the myriad provisions in House File 2384, pharmacy benefits managers can no longer prohibit pharmacies from disclosing or selling lower-cost drugs to patients.

The new law is a scaled-down version of stronger legislation approved by the Iowa House but pared by the Iowa Senate.

Reynolds also signed into law Monday:

• House File 2127, which allows child care providers to collect from a family the difference between the state child care assistance program reimbursement and what the provider would normally charge for child care.

• House File 2549, which establishes and funds $1.5 million for a student loan repayment program for mental health care practitioners.

• House File 2080, which provides assistance to school districts that share administrative roles like superintendents.

• House File 2147, which dedicates $200,000 to support the christening and commissioning of the USS Iowa.

• House File 2130, which permits all-terrain vehicles to be driven on primary highways.