Finally, the time has come. Global phenomenon and most anticipated movie of the summer, "Barbie," directed by Greta Gerwig, has hit the big screen. Twin Creek Cinema in Bellevue held a showing Thursday ahead of the film's official premiere on July 21.

The movie has triggered an overwhelming amount of pink packaged merchandise, marketing and memes for months — I'm not complaining. In fact, I gladly fell victim to it, because who doesn't need a Barbie logo tank top that will be worn once? Let a girl live.

We may not live in Barbieland, but for the past few months it's sure felt like it. Many of the Barbie collaborations are to be expected: Forever 21, semi-permanent hair dye; even Canada pooch dog apparel seemed tame.

However, Barbie's more extreme collaborations like Airbnb's renovated rentable Malibu Barbie Dream House, Burger King Brazil's "Barbie meal" with pink sauce and a Bumble dating app collaboration took the movie's marketing to unseen heights that only a beloved blonde doll could reach.

"Oppenheimer," a movie about the Manhattan bomb project, also premiered on Friday, inadvertently creating the "Barbenheimer" meme, which went viral on social media. When a movie about one of the most influential secret operations strongest marketing is it's coincidental connection to "Barbie," you know their strategy is working.

Oversaturation of promotions means the movie, the main ticket of the entire hysteria, has to deliver the hype they've carefully packaged and capitalized on for months. I entered the theater with high hopes and a side of Barbie-pink skepticism.

The movie rolls and the audience is introduced to Barbieland, where almost everyone important is perfect and named Barbie. There's a Barbie Supreme Court justice, president, doctor, judges, physicists and, of course, Barbie's pregnant best friend, Midge.

Upon the realization that her once perfectly molded, arched feet had flattened, and faced with depression and cellulite, Barbie, portrayed by America's Aussie sweetheart Margot Robbie, departs from the seemingly flawless and matriarchal society of Barbieland in search of answers. When she enters the real world she's welcomed by a bleak reality.

Barbie believes that her brand "fixed everything so every girl in the real world can be happy and powerful," only to find that the real world is dominated by men in suits. When she visits a middle schooler, it's revealed to her that she had created an unrealistic expectation of women to be perfect.

Ken, however, loves reality, the patriarchy and the gym-bro attitude of the real world. His newfound dominance pulled Ken into a power trip of fist bumps, dad rock and elitism. When he returns to Barbieland, he introduces these beliefs, causing Barbie's carefully tailored world to crumble.

Barbie's journey in the real world was great symbolism of what it means to be a woman, and how the media doesn't always get it right. Throughout Barbie's 70-year history, she's always represented fun.

Her convertibles, perfect boyfriend, Malibu mansions and slumber parties provide a perfect blueprint for a young girl to dream about and wish for in the future.

But, being a woman isn't always fun and societal pressures sometimes make it unbearable.

As the movie expressed, misogyny comes from both sides — men oppress women and women, just by living in and being programmed by a patriarchal society, also oppress women.

Somehow in the movie theater comprised of 90% women, I felt like we all had an "a-ha" lightbulb moment. As the movie progressed I noticed tears; the movie was a mirror of the real struggles we face.

The Barbie movie cashed in Thursday night with $22 million from 3,400 screens. This made "Barbie" the highest-grossing preview of 2023.

No matter your perspective on the doll, small, powerful moments like those portrayed in the Barbie movie can change humanity.