Barickman a longtime servant to veterans causes

Dottie Barickman is a leader in the local veterans community.

Instrumental in the effort to construct the new Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Papillion, she has also served as the national director-at-large of the Vietnam Veterans of America since 2015.

A VVA member since 1987, she has participated in VVA’s National Finance, Constitution, Women Veterans and PTSD committees. At the state level, Barickman has been active with the VVA Nebraska State Council, and she has held the positions of president, vice president, secretary and delegate with Chapter 279 in Omaha. She has also held leadership roles with the Nebraska Veterans Home Board, Nebraska Veterans Council and Governor’s Round Table.

She is dedicated to honoring veterans — a cause near and dear to her.

Barickman helped stage the Omaha production of “A Piece of My Heart,” a play depicting the struggles of nurses serving in Vietnam, and she participated in events with the Women in Military Service Association, the Vietnam War 50th Commemoration and the Offutt Air Force Base Open House Committee.

Barickman was born in Nashville, Tennessee, but grew up in Mississippi. While attending Memphis State University during the Vietnam War, she felt compelled to join the military.

"I believe everyone should contribute to our freedom," she said.

Barickman served in the U.S. Air Force from 1970 to 1974. Stationed at Lackland, Barksdale and Offutt, she specialized in data automation and computer programming.

After serving at Offutt, Barickman lived in Omaha for a number of years. Upon her son's graduation from Iowa State University, she and her husband moved to Council Bluffs, where they live today.

When her son went off to college, Barickman felt compelled to give back in some capacity. Her husband — also a veteran — suggested she get involved with an organization that centered on military. After a few months of searching for the right fit, she got a phone call from Washington, D.C., referring her to the Vietnam Veterans of America's local meeting.

"The group honestly welcomed me with open arms," she said. "I was treated exactly the way I would want others to be treated. It was a wonderful feeling; I felt blessed that I had found them."

Thus began Barickman's extensive service through the organization, culminating in her national involvements.

Still, Barickman isn't afraid to put in the work. In fact, it's what she enjoys most.

When a couple of the Omaha VVA chapter members proposed a Nebraska Vietnam veterans memorial, she asked if they needed help.

She started investigating, first trying to help pull in an architect. Then she met with Papillion Mayor David Black, and later with city staff, before the city donated two acres of land for the project.

"My role is to push us ahead, put us in the right place," Barickman said. "I want to be a worker. This gives me the opportunity to work on behalf of the veterans."

She helped build a partnership with Bellevue University, who aided the memorial effort by starting a website and recruiting volunteers to begin telling veterans stories, with the goal to share as many stories of individual Nebraska Vietnam veterans and their families as possible.

"People inspire me," she said. "Military inspires me; red, white and blue inspires me — to hear people talk about human touch, telling the story. Every single story is different; every way they look at it is different; every takeaway is different."

This spring, ground was broken on the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial — located on a hill just south of the SumTur Amphitheater off 108th Street near Papillion La Vista South High School. Groundwork is expected to be laid before the end of the year, Barickman said.

A prime location, it's within a one-hour drive time for 65% of Nebraska’s residents, and it's situated between the Omaha National Cemetery in Papillion and the Eastern Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Bellevue.

The $5.5 million project will feature 11 obelisks that will create a historical journey of the events of the Vietnam War. An honor wall will memorialize the 396 Nebraskans who lost their lives in the conflict and flagpoles will display the United States flag, POW/MIA flag and the five branches of the U.S. military. There will be benches and greenspace for people to gather.

Aviation students at Iowa Western Community College restored a Vietnam-era UH-1 "Huey" helicopter, completing the work in September. The helicopter will become part of a mixed-media sculptural depiction of the rescue of a wounder solider that will be the centerpiece of the Vietnam War memorial.

Between donations, grants and fundraising, Barickman believes more than 80% of the project has been funded.

"Momentum is definitely building up," she said.

Originally, organizers hoped to open the memorial on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29, 2023, but Barickman said that schedule has been pushed back due to logistics, along with delivery and supply issues compounded by the pandemic.

"We're working so hard," she said. "We want to make sure that everyone understand that this memorial is for all those that served.

"We want a living, breathing memorial. It's not just going to be granite and stone — it's going to come alive."