Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's hiring for holidays

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are gearing up for the holiday season across America, hiring 3,500 seasonal, part-time and full-time team members at a National Hiring Event this week. Local Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are in search of 60 candidates for positions in several retail departments.

Interested candidates can visit Bass Pro Shops, 2901 Bass Pro Drive, Council Bluffs, or Cabela's, 12703 Westport Parkway, La Vista, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 and Thursday, Oct. 13.

Friendly individuals who want to share their passion for the outdoors are strongly encouraged to apply in advance by visiting basspro.com/careers. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Team benefits for Outfitters include:

• Merchandise discounts up to 50 percent off

• Competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay

• Health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members

In 2021 and 2022, Forbes ranked Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s in the top 10 among “America’s Best Employers” as part of a nationwide survey of 500 large firms. In August, Newsweek ranked Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s among the “Best in Customer Service” of outdoor retailers. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are equal opportunity employers and drug-free workplaces.

Interested candidates who cannot attend the hiring event may contact the store directly.