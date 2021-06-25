Battery of fireworks stands open in Council Bluffs

If you want your Independence Day celebration to go over with a bang, you can stock up at more than a dozen fireworks vendors in Council Bluffs.
And, after all of the fun wiped out by the pandemic, business is good, said Michaela Patterson, coach of the dance team at Thomas Jefferson High School, which is operating the permanent Wild Willy’s store for the third Independence Day season for a percentage of the sales. Since the shop is in a permanent facility, it was able to open on June 1. It is now open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. through July 7.
“Sales are already better than last year,” she said Thursday.
Patterson expects sales to skyrocket this weekend, although she added that the busiest days are July 3 and 4.
“We do probably half our sales on the 3rd and the 4th,” she said.
The team partnered with other organizations the last two years but is going it alone this year, Patterson said. Staffing the fireworks shop has been a lot of work but a great fundraiser for the dance team.
“This has been amazing,” she said. “This pays for competition fees, it pays for a lot of girls’ uniforms. We’re hoping to take these girls to nationals this year.”
Patterson isn’t sure which national competition the team would go to, but she’s thinking about a National Dance Association event in Florida.
The Wilson Middle School football team is running the fireworks stand in the big yellow and white tent at Bomgaar’s for the first time, also for a percentage, said Yolanda Doss, a future football parent who is helping to staff the operation this year. (Her son will be old enough to join the Wilson team in another year.) Volunteers set up the tent on June 17, and it opened on June 18. It is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through July 4.
“We have new coaches this year, and they wanted to do this to help the boys’ program out,” Doss said. “We’re using the tent to raise money for the kids’ program and new equipment. We appreciate all the help and support we get.”
Patterson helped get them started, she said.
Head Coach Ryan Garrison is glad to have the option available for fundraising. He hopes the proceeds will pay for new blocking sleds and other equipment.
“I’d love to get all new uniforms for our kids,” he said. “There’s pride in that. It gets them motivated, it gets them excited to come to practice.”
While Garrison doesn’t know how much the team will raise from the effort, he feels it is going well.
“We’re really excited,” he said. “We’ve done well already, and we’ve stayed steady. I think it’s going to be a good thing for the team.”
Since they’re doing business in a tent, they had to take some precautions to protect the merchandise Wednesday night, Doss said.
“We had to drop the sides of the tent, and we had to cover all the fireworks in here with plastic,” she said.
A security team guards the tent at night, she said.
You must be 18 to purchase or discharge fireworks. They can be set off from noon until midnight July 2 to July 4 on property owned by the user or with the permission of the owner. They cannot be discharged in areas zoned C-3 or C-4 (downtown), and they cannot be shot off within 50 feet of a structure.
Tents in Council Bluffs where consumer-grade fireworks can legally be sold include the following:
• Bellino Fireworks, 1851 Madison Ave.
• Bellino Fireworks, 2323 W. Broadway
• Bellino Fireworks, 1702 N. 16th St.
• Bellino Fireworks, 310 McKenzie Ave.
• Bellino Fireworks, 1745 Madison Ave.
• Bellino Fireworks, 901 Veterans Highway
• Wild Willy’s Fireworks, 1115 Veterans Highway
• Wild Willy’s Fireworks, 1839 Madison Ave.
• Wild Willy’s Fireworks, 2803 E. Kanesville Blvd.
• Kaboomers, 3201 Manawa Centre Drive
• Kaboomers, 1800 N. 16th St.
• Kaboomers, 2712 S. 24th St.
• Kaboomers, 3537 W. Broadway
• TNT Fireworks, 3221 Manawa Centre Drive
• River City Fireworks, 2800 W. Broadway
• Torch’s Fireworks, 2701 23rd Ave.
• Iowa Fireworks Co., 25 S. 28th St.