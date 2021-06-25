Battery of fireworks stands open in Council Bluffs

The Wilson Middle School football team is running the fireworks stand in the big yellow and white tent at Bomgaar’s for the first time, also for a percentage, said Yolanda Doss, a future football parent who is helping to staff the operation this year. (Her son will be old enough to join the Wilson team in another year.) Volunteers set up the tent on June 17, and it opened on June 18. It is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through July 4.

“We have new coaches this year, and they wanted to do this to help the boys’ program out,” Doss said. “We’re using the tent to raise money for the kids’ program and new equipment. We appreciate all the help and support we get.”

Patterson helped get them started, she said.

Head Coach Ryan Garrison is glad to have the option available for fundraising. He hopes the proceeds will pay for new blocking sleds and other equipment.

“I’d love to get all new uniforms for our kids,” he said. “There’s pride in that. It gets them motivated, it gets them excited to come to practice.”

While Garrison doesn’t know how much the team will raise from the effort, he feels it is going well.