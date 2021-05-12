Baughn Street case to be discussed again in June

The first court proceeding in the Tony Beraldi vs. City of Council Bluffs and Council Bluffs City Council lawsuit regarding Baughn Street, held Tuesday morning at the Pottawattamie County Courthouse, was brief.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After some consideration, the court, plaintiff and defendants decided to schedule a pre-trial phone conference and hearing at a later date. The city is unable to vacate the street pending the next hearing.

A pre-trial phone conference is scheduled at 9 a.m. o June 3, with a hearing on all pending matters will be held at 9:30 a.m. on June 4.

For background information on the case go to bit.ly/2ROwp0X.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.