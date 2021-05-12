 Skip to main content
Baughn Street case to be discussed again in June
The first court proceeding in the Tony Beraldi vs. City of Council Bluffs and Council Bluffs City Council lawsuit regarding Baughn Street, held Tuesday morning at the Pottawattamie County Courthouse, was brief.

After some consideration, the court, plaintiff and defendants decided to schedule a pre-trial phone conference and hearing at a later date. The city is unable to vacate the street pending the next hearing.

A pre-trial phone conference is scheduled at 9 a.m. o June 3, with a hearing on all pending matters will be held at 9:30 a.m. on June 4.

For background information on the case go to bit.ly/2ROwp0X.

