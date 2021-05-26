Baughn Street committee looks for solutions at Monday night meeting

The Committee to Keep Baughn Street Open invited members of the Charles E. Lakin YMCA Advisory Board to a presentation at the Council Bluffs Public Library Monday night.

Tony Beraldi, head of the committee, held the meeting in hopes of discussing solutions to keep Baughn Street open. No board members attended, in large part because the matter has entered the court system. Seven people were at the meeting.

“This meeting was intended specifically for the advisory board members of the Council Bluffs YMCA,” Beraldi said. “We know they couldn’t talk because of the legal challenge, but they could have listened.”

At its Monday meeting, the Council Bluffs City Council granted final plat approval on a two-lot minor subdivision, which will be known as the Richard Miller and Marie Knedler Subdivision, as part of the process the YMCA is pursuing of removing Baughn Street and installing a community park and additional parking. The vote was 3-1, with Councilmen Roger Sandau, Chad Hannan and Joe Disalvo in favor, Councilman Mike Wolf opposed and Councilwoman Melissa Head abstaining because she’s on the local YMCA board.

After two residents discussed the closure of the street, Hannan said, “For a point of clarification for the public and anyone that’s watching, Baughn Street has been decided by this council.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}