Baughn Street committee looks for solutions at Monday night meeting

The Committee to Keep Baughn Street Open invited members of the Charles E. Lakin YMCA Advisory Board to a presentation at the Council Bluffs Public Library Monday night.
Tony Beraldi, head of the committee, held the meeting in hopes of discussing solutions to keep Baughn Street open. No board members attended, in large part because the matter has entered the court system. Seven people were at the meeting.
“This meeting was intended specifically for the advisory board members of the Council Bluffs YMCA,” Beraldi said. “We know they couldn’t talk because of the legal challenge, but they could have listened.”
At its Monday meeting, the Council Bluffs City Council granted final plat approval on a two-lot minor subdivision, which will be known as the Richard Miller and Marie Knedler Subdivision, as part of the process the YMCA is pursuing of removing Baughn Street and installing a community park and additional parking. The vote was 3-1, with Councilmen Roger Sandau, Chad Hannan and Joe Disalvo in favor, Councilman Mike Wolf opposed and Councilwoman Melissa Head abstaining because she’s on the local YMCA board.
After two residents discussed the closure of the street, Hannan said, “For a point of clarification for the public and anyone that’s watching, Baughn Street has been decided by this council.
“This is final plat approval,” regarding schematics for the YMCA project, he said. “The Baughn Street issue has been settled and debated.”
Neighborhood residents have cited concerns about traffic flow in the area should Baughn Street be removed, along with safety concerns about children using the planed park.
During continued discussion, Mayor Matt Walsh noted that before the YMCA relocated to its current location, Baughn Street was a one-way roadway going north from Kanesville.
The YMCA, in unveiling its parks plans, has noted that the park will feature natural barriers. along with fencing that will force people to cross Kanesville Boulevard at a controlled intersection.
Earlier on Monday, the YMCA requested the city close the conveyance — transfer — of Baughn Street from the city to the organization on Tuesday, but after a short emergency hearing, the court instructed the city not to close on the agreement until after a hearing on June 4.
The court, upon the request of the city, ordered a cash bond of $141,000 to be posted by Beraldi. After discussing the time value from Tuesday through the estimated court ruling date, it was decided that Beraldi would need to pay a cash bond of $500. The court ruled the city could close Baughn Street by using barriers. As of Tuesday afternoon, the street remained open.
On Tuesday, Assistant City Attorney Sara Bauer said the city has no comment on any pending litigation.